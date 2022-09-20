Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to meet those affected by floods. See pics

Angelina Jolie reached Pakistan on Tuesday to provide help to people affected by heavy rains and floods in Pakistan. The actor, who has been the Special Envoy to the United Nations for Refugees since 2011, also met the victims. In videos and pictures shared by fan pages on Instagram, she was seen shaking hands with people and having a conversation with them. (Also read: Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie's former company for $250 million over French winery dispute)

The floods that hit Pakistan in mid-June have claimed the lives of hundreds of people people, damaged hundreds of thousands of homes, and left half a million people homeless, as per AP. Angelina paid a visit to Dadu, one of the worst-hit districts where waterborne diseases have caused nearly 300 deaths since July.

Angelina's fans praised her for her humanitarian work. One of her fans wrote, “Respect.” Another fan commented, “Bless her beautiful soul.” A third one wrote, “Heart winning lady." Many of her fans dropped heart and claps emojis on the video.

Angelina had previously paid visit to Pakistan in 2010 when it was hit by floods, and in 2005 when it was hit by a massive earthquake, to help with the relief operations.

An earlier statement by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a US-based non-profit organisation, had said the actor would be visiting flood-affected regions in Pakistan. The press release said she would meet families directly in an effort to gain a deeper understanding of their needs and understand next steps in order to help them rehabilitate and re-build. IRC said the actor will visit their emergency response operations and local organisations assisting displaced people including Afghan refugees.

Jolie has been heavily involved in humanitarian work from the early 200s. In her capacity as an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, she has visited many refugee camps around the world. She has also been an advocate for education for all children, especially for girl children. From 2005-2007, Jolie funded the launch of the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants’ National Center for Refugee and Immigrant Children.

In November 2013, Jolie received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Academy Award. In June 2014, she was appointed an Honorary Dame for her services to the UK’s foreign policy and campaigning to end sexual violence in war zones.

