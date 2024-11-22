Angelina Jolie makes rare comment about her kids, says motherhood is…

Angelina Jolie is opening up on what it's like for her to be a mother. During her recent appearance on Good Morning America, the 49-year-old actress likened “motherhood” to her latest movie's character Maria Callas' “love for singing.” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Angelina Jolie talks about ‘motherhood’

When asked what is something in her life that “compares” to “Maria's love for singing,” Jolie said, “motherhood.” During her sitdown with Michael Strahan, the Maleficent star said that motherhood is her “happiness.” “You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters,” she added.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry tells Jelly Roll he wants a butt tattoo in hilarious ad for Invictus Games: ‘I was thinking like… my a**’

Jolie, who shares six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, nearly 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, also revealed that all of her kids are “private.” She went on to share that her daughter Shiloh is “extremely private.”

“They weren’t born with privacy,” the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress continued, adding, “So I hope they can have that as they get older.” Jolie's rare comment about her children comes just days after she was joined by Knox at the 2024 Governors Awards.

ALSO READ: Whoopi Goldberg breaks up on-air fight between The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farrah Griffin

A source revealed to Page Six that “Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side,” adding that it was Knox's idea to attend the event in her support. “He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course she was thrilled that he wanted to be there,” the insider added.

Despite the mother-son duo having a gala time together, Pitt saw their joint appearance as an ulterior move by his ex. Another source told the outlet on Wednesday that the Fight Club star was convinced Jolie wanted to “push his buttons.” “He really questions her motive for bringing Knox,” the source added.