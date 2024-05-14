Stray Kids confirmed to perform on Good Morning America after Met Gala racism controversy

Stray Kids, the popular all-boy K-pop band under JYP Entertainment, has secured a spot to perform on Good Morning America tomorrow. The JYP entertainment group, consisting of eight members, continues to engage with fans globally. They recently made their debut appearance at the prestigious Met Gala. However, their experience was marred by rude paparazzi comments and racist remarks, leading fans to express outrage over the disrespect shown towards the Asian band. Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know, and Changbin of Stray Kids pose at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly(REUTERS)

Stray Kids to grace Good Morning America

On May 13, the group confirmed their participation in the American morning television program broadcast on ABC. The JYP label group will take the stage on May 15 and is expected to perform their latest English single Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth. The official social media handle of the LALALALA singers announced the news with the caption, “So excited to announce that we’ll be performing at the @GMA ! Stay tuned.” Timings: 2024.05.15 7AM (ET) and 2024.05.15 8PM (KST).

The announcement of the band's performance brought a wave of joy to their fans, especially considering that the LALALALA singers also enjoy a massive fan base in America apart from Asia. However, not all netizens, especially Koreans, were happy with the news, especially after the disrespect the group faced at this year's Met Gala. As the first and only K-pop group to make their debut at the "Oscars of Fashion," they reportedly faced some racist remarks on the red carpet made by the paparazzi, leading to controversy.

Stray Kids ‘racism’ controversy at Met Gala 2024

On May 6, Stray Kids graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York for this year’s Met theme, Garden of Time. The boys looked ethereal in suave suits and on-point makeup, with their photos going viral on social media. Another K-pop idol, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, also walked the red carpet, marking her second appearance.

However, the internet exploded after viral clips showed a group of paparazzi passing ‘racist’ remarks on the group. Comments such as ‘they are looking like robots,’ ‘can you please jump’, and ‘so unemotional and expressionless’ could be heard in the video. Eagle-eyed fans quickly singled out those who were the main culprits behind the lenses and found their Instagram page, bombarding with messages to apologise to the group. Social media was abuzz all day with fans seeking an apology for the disrespect shown to the group.