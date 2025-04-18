Anne Hathaway leaves fans speechless with her ‘unreal beauty’ at 42 for Ralph Lauren show: ‘Need her skincare and diet’

On April 17, Ralph Lauren hosted a fashion show to debut the Fall 2025 collection in New York City. Hollywood star Anne Hathaway also made a stylish appearance at the show. However, what caught her fans' attention was her radiant beauty at the age of 42. (Also Read: Anne Hathaway would love to work with Priyanka Chopra: 'How do we make this happen?') Anne Hathaway makes a style statement at Ralph Lauren Fall 2025 fashion show.

Anne Hathaway at Ralph Lauren fashion show

Influencer and stylist Charlotte Groeneveld shared a video capturing Anne Hathaway enjoying the Ralph Lauren Fall 2025 fashion show. The actor was seen wearing sequinned, ripped trousers, which she paired with a classic white tank top and a khaki trench coat. She completed her look with stiletto sandals and gold jewellery, tying her beautiful hair into a sleek ponytail.

Fans stunned by Anne's beauty

The caption on the video read, “I honestly think for women, life starts at 40... Look at her. The beautiful @annehathaway at the #RalphLaurenFall25 show in New York. She is truly even more gorgeous in real life... @ralphlauren #AnneHathaway #RalphLauren #NewYork.” Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Anne’s looks. One of the comments read, “She is stunning inside and out.” Another wrote, “She is such a natural beauty.” A third commented, “I need her skincare, diet and everything tips.” Another wrote, “She is unreal.” One fan said, “I’ll have what she’s having so I look like that in my 40s.”

Other celebrities spotted at Ralph Lauren's fashion show included Michelle Williams, Kacey Musgraves, Naomi Watts, and White Lotus Season 3 star Sarah Catherine Hook.

Anne Hathaway's upcoming movies

Anne will next be seen in the upcoming American melodrama Mother Mary, directed by David Lowery. The film also stars Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, and Jessica Brown Findlay, among others. She also has David Robert Mitchell's science fiction film Flowervale Street in the pipeline, where she will share the screen with Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery. Apart from this, Anne is set to reunite with Christopher Nolan on the historical epic The Odyssey.