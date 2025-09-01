Anne Hathaway shuts down paparazzi during Devil Wears Prada 2 shoot: ‘There are children on set’

Amid mounting excitement for The Devil Wears Prada 2, lead star Anne Hathaway was seen stepping in to keep things calm during filming in New York’s Central Park. Reprising her iconic role as Andrea Sachs nearly two decades after the original, Anne, 42, paused a scene to address a group of paparazzi whose loud bickering was disrupting the shoot. During filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway asked photographers to behave respectfully due to children on set.

Everyone is going to relax, says Anne to the paparazzi

In a video posted by People.com on Instagram, the Oscar-winning actor can be heard saying, “Does everyone know that there are children on set? So everyone’s going to relax. We’re going to have a very nice day because we have children here.”

Dressed in full character in an all-black ensemble, Hathaway remained composed but firm as she made the respectful request. Behind a barricade, a security guard also stepped in to tell the photographers to calm down, reinforcing Hathaway’s message.

Moments earlier, co-star Stanley Tucci, 64, had also asked the photographers to show some restraint, saying, “Hey guys, cool if you’re taking pictures, but please…”.

The tension on set coincided with another viral moment this week, when Anne was caught on camera taking a small tumble on the steps while filming—her heel catching at just the wrong moment.

About Devil Wears Prada 2

Despite the chaos, anticipation for The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to build. The sequel picks up years after the events of the first film, with Andrea Sachs now navigating the media world as a seasoned professional. Fans are eager to see how the fashion world has evolved, and whether old tensions, particularly with Meryl Streep’s formidable Miranda Priestly, will resurface. With its blend of glamour, wit, and generational shift, the film promises to be as iconic as its predecessor.