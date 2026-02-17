Anupam Kher pays heartfelt tribute to Hollywood legend Robert Duvall, honours his timeless acting legacy
Robert Duvall passed away at 95 on February 15. His career spanned over six decades, earning him acclaim in films like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has paid an emotional tribute to Hollywood legend Robert Duvall, mourning the loss of one of cinema’s most quietly powerful performers. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Anupam described Robert as “the kind of actor who never needed noise to command attention.”
Anupam Kher mourns death of Robert Duvall
He praised Robert’s ability to bring extraordinary depth to every role, from the restrained authority of Tom Hagen in The Godfather to the haunting intensity of Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now.
"IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT DUVALL…
#RobertDuvall was the kind of actor who never needed noise to command attention. Quiet, precise, and profoundly truthful, he brought an extraordinary depth to every role he inhabited. For me, he was always one of the favourites — not because he sought the spotlight, but because he never needed to.
From the restrained power of Tom Hagen in The Godfather to the haunting intensity of Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, Duvall created characters that linger long after the screen fades to black. His Oscar-winning performance in Tender Mercies revealed a rare vulnerability, while films like The Apostle and Lonesome Dove showed his fearless commitment to complex, deeply human stories," Anupam wrote.
Anupam highlighted Duvall’s Oscar-winning performance in Tender Mercies for its rare vulnerability, as well as his fearless commitment to complex characters in works like The Apostle and the Western epic Lonesome Dove.
“He was brilliant without flamboyance. Powerful without theatrics. A masterclass in understatement. Actors like Robert Duvall don’t just perform — they become. And in doing so, they quietly raise the standard for all of us who love this craft,” Anupam added.
He concluded his tribute with a solemn farewell: “Rest in grace. Your work will continue to teach, inspire, and endure. Om Shanti!”
About Rovert Duvall's legacy
Legendary actor Robert Duvall, whose career spanned more than six decades, died peacefully at his home on February 15, 2026, at the age of 95, his wife Luciana Duvall announced. His family confirmed he passed away surrounded by loved ones, with no specific cause of death disclosed beyond dying “peacefully.”
Robert began acting in the 1950s after studying theatre in New York and made his screen debut in the 1956 film Somebody Up There Likes Me, later earning early recognition with his first major film role as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird.
Tributes have poured in from around the world, with fellow stars such as Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Adam Sandler, Viola Davis and Michael Keaton publicly mourning his loss, praising his craft, humanity and enduring influence on cinema.
