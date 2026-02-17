Anupam Kher pays heartfelt tribute to Hollywood legend Robert Duvall, honours his timeless acting legacy

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has paid an emotional tribute to Hollywood legend Robert Duvall, mourning the loss of one of cinema’s most quietly powerful performers. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Anupam described Robert as “the kind of actor who never needed noise to command attention.” Anupam Kher celebrated Robert Duvall's profound impact on cinema and his understated yet powerful performances.

Anupam Kher mourns death of Robert Duvall He praised Robert’s ability to bring extraordinary depth to every role, from the restrained authority of Tom Hagen in The Godfather to the haunting intensity of Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now.

"IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT DUVALL…

#RobertDuvall was the kind of actor who never needed noise to command attention. Quiet, precise, and profoundly truthful, he brought an extraordinary depth to every role he inhabited. For me, he was always one of the favourites — not because he sought the spotlight, but because he never needed to.

From the restrained power of Tom Hagen in The Godfather to the haunting intensity of Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, Duvall created characters that linger long after the screen fades to black. His Oscar-winning performance in Tender Mercies revealed a rare vulnerability, while films like The Apostle and Lonesome Dove showed his fearless commitment to complex, deeply human stories," Anupam wrote.

“He was brilliant without flamboyance. Powerful without theatrics. A masterclass in understatement. Actors like Robert Duvall don’t just perform — they become. And in doing so, they quietly raise the standard for all of us who love this craft,” Anupam added.

He concluded his tribute with a solemn farewell: “Rest in grace. Your work will continue to teach, inspire, and endure. Om Shanti!”