Ariana Grande jokingly thanks ‘botox and juvederm’ for Rising Star award at the Palm Springs Film Festival

Ariana Grande was all smiles as she attended the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala on January 3. The actor took to stage to accept the Rising Star award from Jennifer Coolidge, for her acclaimed performance in the film Wicked. As per a report on People, Ariana jokingly thanked her ‘two friends: Botox and Juvederm’ in her acceptance speech. (Also read: Angelina Jolie debuts bangs in first red carpet appearance post finalizing divorce from Brad Pitt) Ariana Grande wins the Rising Star award at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, in Palm Springs, California, U.S., January 3, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

What Ariana said

In her acceptance speech, Ariana said: “Thank you Jennifer for doing this for me, for show up, for coming all this way. I can’t tell you what it means to me. Your comedic genius, your brilliance, has inspired me my entire life. I just love you. You don't know how much it means to me. I've been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words 'rising star' again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm. I thought I'd be hearing 'slightly withering star' or 'drooping star' by now so thank you.”

‘… the beginning of a new chapter’

Talking about playing Glinda in Wicked, she added: "Being able to play Glinda the Good was not only the honor of my life but it felt like a homecoming. For those of you who don't know, I started out in stand-up comedy. My first professional gig was in our living room in Boca Raton, Fla., [to entertain] my grandparents. I was 4 years old and my mom gave me $5. I learned early on that laughter was one of our greatest escapes and I remember the infectious impact that it had, not only on the people in my life, but how it fed me in return. And the past 10 years when I was really focused on music I really missed that feeling. So it really does feel like the beginning of a new chapter."

Ariana is also nominated at the Golden Globes for her performance in Wicked, which os based on a Broadway prequel to The Wizard of Oz. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba in the Jon M. Chu film. The second part is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.