Sat, Dec 27, 2025
Avatar: Fire and Ash box office: How much did James Cameron's film make in week 1? Did it beat part 2? Latest numbers

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 06:11 am IST

Avatar: Fire and Ash rockets past $500 million box office collection globally in its first week though it trails behind its predecessors.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third movie of James Cameron's long-running franchise Avatar, had a successful first week at the global box office. The movie crossed a whopping $500 million mark worldwide by Christmas Day.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection crossed $500 million globally (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)(AFP)
According to Variety, Fire and Ash earned roughly $544 million globally in its first seven days. However, the film's performance in its opening week compares unfavourably to the blockbuster outing of 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water.

Zoe Saldaña calls her Avatar character Neyitri 'racist', leaves internet miffed

Week 1 box office figures

The film opened to an estimated $347 million worldwide over its opening weekend, with $88 million from the U.S. and Canada. The other $250 million was added from overseas markets.

Fire and Ash stands as the strongest holiday opening of 2025, trailing behind animated blockbuster Zootopia 2.

The movie earned another extra $24 million domestically pushing its total past the $500 mark.

Avatar: Fire and Ash struggles on Day 5 in India as Dhurandhar dominates

Avatar vs Avatar

Avatar: The Way of Water opened in 2022 to approximately $134 million domestically in its first weekend and amassed a global opening of around $441 million over the same period of time.

However, Fire and Ash made a solid start, especially amid the shrinking number of cinema-goers and with three movies, Marty Supreme and Zootopia 2 fighting alongside in the holiday season.

Multiple reports suggest that Fire and Ash might still reach a higher earning target in the second week.

Entertainment Weekly has reported that Cameron's Avatar franchise has scheduled for two more releases, with Avatar 4 releasing in 2029, and Avatar 5 releasing in 2031. A small portion of Avatar 4 has already been shot during the production of 2 and 3

However, the release is not assured. Cameron said, “If we don't get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I'll hold a press conference, and I'll tell you what we were gonna do. How's that?”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
