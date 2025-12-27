Avatar: Fire and Ash box office: How much did James Cameron's film make in week 1? Did it beat part 2? Latest numbers
Avatar: Fire and Ash rockets past $500 million box office collection globally in its first week though it trails behind its predecessors.
Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third movie of James Cameron's long-running franchise Avatar, had a successful first week at the global box office. The movie crossed a whopping $500 million mark worldwide by Christmas Day.
According to Variety, Fire and Ash earned roughly $544 million globally in its first seven days. However, the film's performance in its opening week compares unfavourably to the blockbuster outing of 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water.
Read more: Zoe Saldaña calls her Avatar character Neyitri ‘racist’, leaves internet miffed
Week 1 box office figures
The film opened to an estimated $347 million worldwide over its opening weekend, with $88 million from the U.S. and Canada. The other $250 million was added from overseas markets.
Fire and Ash stands as the strongest holiday opening of 2025, trailing behind animated blockbuster Zootopia 2.
The movie earned another extra $24 million domestically pushing its total past the $500 mark.
Read more: Avatar: Fire and Ash struggles on Day 5 in India as Dhurandhar dominates
Avatar vs Avatar
Avatar: The Way of Water opened in 2022 to approximately $134 million domestically in its first weekend and amassed a global opening of around $441 million over the same period of time.
However, Fire and Ash made a solid start, especially amid the shrinking number of cinema-goers and with three movies, Marty Supreme and Zootopia 2 fighting alongside in the holiday season.
Multiple reports suggest that Fire and Ash might still reach a higher earning target in the second week.
Entertainment Weekly has reported that Cameron's Avatar franchise has scheduled for two more releases, with Avatar 4 releasing in 2029, and Avatar 5 releasing in 2031. A small portion of Avatar 4 has already been shot during the production of 2 and 3
However, the release is not assured. Cameron said, “If we don't get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I'll hold a press conference, and I'll tell you what we were gonna do. How's that?”