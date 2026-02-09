Bad Bunny deletes all Instagram posts, unfollows everyone after Super Bowl Halftime performance
Rapper-singer Bad Bunny’s unity-themed Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night has sparked divided reactions, with US President Donald Trump even calling it “absolutely terrible.” Adding to the post-show buzz, Bad Bunny has since wiped his Instagram clean and unfollowed everyone after the halftime show, leaving fans confused and fuelling a wave of memes and debate across social media.
Bad Bunny’s Instagram goes dark
Just hours after his Super Bowl performance, fans who opened Bad Bunny’s Instagram saw something surprising: his profile showed zero posts, he had unfollowed everyone with the count dropping to 0, and even his display picture was gone, leaving his account looking completely blank.
At the time of publishing this story, Bad Bunny’s official Instagram page shows no posts and no one followed, with his older uploads either deleted or archived. There’s been no explanation from the artist or his team for the sudden wipe of his profile.
The move by the singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has left many users puzzled and sparking widespread speculation online.
“Bad Bunny deleting his Instagram after the Super Bowl is peak ‘reset the timeline’ behaviour. That’s the universal sign for ‘I know I broke the internet’,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Because of his message he passed through Super Bowl performance?" while a comment read, “Bro changed human history."
“He just had the biggest stage possible, so whatever he drops next is gonna have everyone’s attention, whether they loved the halftime show or not,” one social media user wondered.
More about Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl
The Puerto Rican rapper and singer brought a bit of his culture to the global stage to share with his performance. He had a set inspired by his hometown community in Puerto Rico. He narrated a love story throughout his show on football’s biggest night. The performance also included appearances by Ricky Martin, while Cardi B and actor Pedro Pascal were among the dancers on stage.
In the final minutes of his performance at Santa Clara, Bad Bunny named all the South American and Caribbean countries as the performers around him carried flags of these nations. The performance ended with Bad Bunny saying, “God Bless America” amidst the flags. A message reading: “Only thing more powerful than hate is love” was displayed.
Following the performance, Bad Bunny has drawn flak over the display of foreign flags to convey the message of unity.
US President Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance in a Truth Social post. “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote.
He added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”.
Trump further said, “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule.” He ended the message with ‘Make America Great Again.’
With Sunday's performance, Bad Bunny became the first solo Spanish-speaking artist to perform at the Super Bowl.
