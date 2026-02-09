Bad Bunny deletes all Instagram posts, unfollows everyone after Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rapper-singer Bad Bunny’s unity-themed Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night has sparked divided reactions, with US President Donald Trump even calling it “absolutely terrible.” Adding to the post-show buzz, Bad Bunny has since wiped his Instagram clean and unfollowed everyone after the halftime show, leaving fans confused and fuelling a wave of memes and debate across social media. Bad Bunny performs during Super Bowl halftime show. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon (REUTERS)

Bad Bunny’s Instagram goes dark Just hours after his Super Bowl performance, fans who opened Bad Bunny’s Instagram saw something surprising: his profile showed zero posts, he had unfollowed everyone with the count dropping to 0, and even his display picture was gone, leaving his account looking completely blank.

At the time of publishing this story, Bad Bunny’s official Instagram page shows no posts and no one followed, with his older uploads either deleted or archived. There’s been no explanation from the artist or his team for the sudden wipe of his profile.

The move by the singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has left many users puzzled and sparking widespread speculation online.

“Bad Bunny deleting his Instagram after the Super Bowl is peak ‘reset the timeline’ behaviour. That’s the universal sign for ‘I know I broke the internet’,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Because of his message he passed through Super Bowl performance?" while a comment read, “Bro changed human history."

“He just had the biggest stage possible, so whatever he drops next is gonna have everyone’s attention, whether they loved the halftime show or not,” one social media user wondered.