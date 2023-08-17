Barbie rises above Dark Knight to become Warner Bros' top grossing US film, Margot also makes history with her paycheck

Barbie's pink charm has overtaken Joker's dark shenanigans and the reign of The Dark Knight has been overshadowed by the soaring success of Barbie. FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Warner Bros. Discovery's animated sensation "Barbie" has secured its place as the studio's highest-grossing domestic release, marking a new milestone in the entertainment world.

With a staggering domestic earnings of $537 million by Wednesday, Barbie has outperformed the iconic Batman Begins sequel, which previously held the top spot with $534 million in domestic box office collections, according to data from Box Office Mojo. Since its debut on July 21, for nearly four consecutive weeks, film has maintained its top spot in the rankings.

The pink-themed phenomenon is showing no signs of slowing down, with projections indicating that Barbie has the potential to surpass the animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie that was distributed by Universal. It has earned over $574million in domestic earnings.

The new milestone comes just weeks after Barbie achieved another remarkable feat by becoming the first film directed by a woman to cross the $1 billion global sales mark. The film's escalating success could even potentially rival the worldwide sales of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which exceeded $1.35 billion.

Meanwhile, it's not just the film, even Margot Robbie is minting money after her blockbuster performance and taken home $50 million in salary and box office bonuses, according to a report in Variety.

The 10-digit payday, which includes her reported $12.5 million upfront rate, would be one of the biggest ever received by an actress. It puts her within striking distance of Sandra Bullock, who hauled in a reported $70 million for 2014′s “Gravity.”

And her pay is expected to grow as “Barbie” continues to perform well at the box office. It brought in more than $30 million in its fourth weekend and is on pace to be the highest-grossing movie of the year.

