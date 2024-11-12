Ben Affleck discusses his biggest ‘insecurity’ in Hollywood: ‘I’m one errant remark away…’

Ben Affleck has expressed “insecurity” about his career in Hollywood, where he feels just “one errant remark” could jeopardize everything he has built. Ben Affleck voiced concerns about his Hollywood career instability, fearing a single mistake could jeopardize his success. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

The 52-year-old actor, recently separated from Jennifer Lopez, opened up to Deadline, saying, “I think it’s fair to say that talent got taught that if you can’t really believe in the definition of upside success when gross was taken away, the motivation then becomes, okay, just grab what you can. It’s sort of a cash grab in the moment.”

“We're all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business,” he said. “Whether we're actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us. This is the time to take the money. But what that does is puts people at cross purposes.”

The Batman performer went on, saying, “The people invested in the movie are not aligned exactly with the people who are doing it. And it’s not because they’re trying to just be extractive, it’s because they’ve learned, well, this is the only thing I can count on, this upfront money. I don’t know when this might go away.”

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez can't tolerate Ben Affleck jelling with Beckhams

Affleck fears he is just ‘one errant remark’ away from being…

Affleck voiced fears that “one errant remark” could get him “cancelled, or I’m one movie bomb away from never working again, and I’ve got a family and so forth”, adding, “This is the only thing I can count on this upfront money. I don’t know when this might go away… and I’ve got a family and so forth.”

Notably, Affleck and his longtime friend Matt Damon are working to address issues like these with their production company, Artists Equity. Their goal is to create a fairer model in the industry, allowing artists to invest in projects and receive a share of the profits.

Affleck highlighted the current unfairness where A-list stars can still receive massive paychecks even if the movie doesn’t perform well financially. He brought up his infamous 2003 film Gigli, saying, “I got a big cash payday for that. Well, it doesn’t feel right in retrospect because they (the studio) lost money… And then the old story about the $10 million movie that’s made $200 million and nobody’s seen a nickel.”

ALSO READ| J.Lo feels Ben Affleck is trying to ‘steal her friends’ to ‘spite her’ amid divorce: Report

Lopez meanwhile recently dazzled at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked, showing that she’s stepping back into the spotlight. Following their August split after two years of marriage, Lopez cancelled her This Is Me... Live tour, initially telling fans she was “heartsick and devastated” over the decision.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, she reflected on her choice, saying, “I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done."