Jennifer Lopez can't tolerate Ben Affleck jelling with Beckhams

Ben Affleck has been spending a lot of time with Victoria and David Beckham lately, which reportedly has Jennifer Lopez feeling upset, per InStyle. Lopez suspects Affleck's actions are intentional, reflecting a midlife crisis that contributed to their breakup. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

Divorces often involve more than just dividing belongings; friendships can be caught in the fallout too and that’s precisely what’s happening now. Lopez’s friendship with the Beckhams goes back several years.

“J. Lo has always really liked and admired Victoria, back when she was married to Marc Anthony, they got very close,” the source told InStyle.

Although their friendship waned after Lopez's divorce from Anthony, she still considers Victoria a friend. That connection makes Affleck’s sudden closeness with David Beckham difficult for Lopez to overlook. “She’s convinced he’s only doing it to spite her, because back when they were together, he never showed any interest in hanging out with them even though J. Lo swears she suggested it multiple times,” the source stated.

“Now all of a sudden, he’s throwing himself around a lot of her old friends and just basically scavenging. She flat out accused Ben of trying to steal her friends to get a rise out of her.”

Lopez feels Affleck is trying to ‘steal her friends’

Lopez reportedly feels that Affleck’s recent “makeover”—complete with a shaved head and leather jacket—in what seemed like an attempt to project a “rock star” image.

Adding to the strain, a source told Closer that Lopez perceives Affleck as “lost and kind of pathetic right now.” The source claimed, “In her view, [Affleck] looks so lost and kind of pathetic right now. It’s obvious to her that this is a cry for help, but her hands are tied because he’s totally ghosted her. Ben’s not bothered if J.Lo or others want to judge him.”