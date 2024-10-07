Ben Affleck's delightful day out with son Samuel amid Jennifer Lopez divorce marred by…

Ben Affleck's electric Ford Bronco malfunctioned on the side of the interstate while he was driving with his 12-year-old son, Samuel. Amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, the 52-year-old star of 'Good Will Hunting', has been prioritising time with his three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel. (X@jloaffleck)

The father-son duo were spotted travelling in the Tiffany blue-colored car on Saturday. While Samuel was dressed in a blue suit and Nike sneakers, his father was seen in a navy suit, a tan trench coat and brown leather shoes.

Their delightful day out, however, was abruptly cut short when Affleck's truck was seen being loaded onto the back of a tow truck and being taken off the side of the freeway, Page Six reported.

The actor and Samuel entered a nearby petrol station for refreshments and were pictured checking their phones while the Bronco was being towed to the flatbed.

Ben Affleck's spending most of his time with kids

He was seen shopping with Seraphina for a Halloween costume at Spirit Halloween store in Los Angeles.

The “Daredevil” actor and his 55-year-divorced wife came back together to celebrate their children's return-to-school night.

At the event, Lopez, who is parents to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, was “cordial” with Affleck and they appeared “totally cool with each other,” TMZ reported.

The duo reunited on several occasions, despite the fact that the “Selena” actress officially filed for divorce in August.

Last month, Affleck and Lopez were caught kissing while having brunch with their blended family in Los Angeles.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” a source informed People.

“[Lopez is] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce, though,” the source added.