Black Panther Wakanda Forever seems to confirm Rihanna song in film, fans react: 'It's about time'

Marvel’s next offering, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to be released later this year. On Wednesday, in the run up to the release, Marvel Entertainment released a very brief and mysterious announcement regarding the film, teasing with an ‘R’ logo from the film’s title, adding that the mystery will be revealed in two days’ time. However, fans are convinced this refers to a possible Rihanna song in the film’s soundtrack. Also read: Black Panther 2 trailer: New Black Panther takes charge in fight against Namor

On Wednesday morning, Marvel Entertainment’s official Instagram page shared a small video where the film’s title forms on a black background, following which the R from the Forever comes to the centre in large font. Beneath is the date 10.28.22 (October 28, 2022). The post was simply captioned, “Wakanda Forever,” preceded by an eyes emoji.

While the post itself did not reveal much, fans took this as a confirmation of the rumours that Rihanna was to perform a song for the film’s soundtrack. There had been rumours of the pop star doing a song for the first Black Panther film when that had released back in 2018. The rumours returned last week after a few outlets reported that Rihanna had recorded a song for the sequel.

In response to the teaser announcement, many fans seemed to be convinced that it was indeed about Rihanna. “It’s about time RiRi does this film,” commented one fan. Another wrote, “Academy Award-winner Rihanna is in the house!” Many others, however, were confused if the announcement was a reference to the film being rated-R. It is highly unlikely that Wakanda Forever would be R-rated given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has an aversion to such films that don’t reach out to wider audiences.

Wakanda Forever sees a new Black Panther take over the mantle from T’Challa. Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the role in the first film, died in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. The film also brings a new threat to the Marvel universe – Namor the submariner played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta.

