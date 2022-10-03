Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer: Namor wages war on surface world, MCU introduces new Black Panther. Watch

The official trailer for Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on Monday evening. The film, which marks a passing of the baton from Chadwick Boseman, depicts the late actor’s death by including it in the narrative as his character T’Challa’s death as well. The trailer gives a better look at the film’s villain Namor the Submariner and the war he wages on the surface world. The highlight, however, is a much better look at the new Black Panther. Also read: Black Panther Wakanda Forever teaser: Marvel unleashes stunning first look at post-Chadwick Boseman world

The trailer opens with Wakanda shown to be observing T’Challa’s funeral as his likeness watches on from a mural. We also see a young Namor painting a wall. A voice over says, “Only the most broken people can be great leaders”. The action then shifts into high gear as Namor takes his throne and with a thump of his staff, declares war on the people on the surface. We see his Talocan warriors coming out on the surface, declaring an open war. M’Baku then highlights just how powerful Namor is as he informs his people don’t call him general or king but the ‘feather-serpent God’.

A montage of action sequences follow before we see the dangerous Namor coming face to face with Wakanda’s Queen Mother Ramonda as he brings the war to Wakanda, and we see the magnificent kingdom in ruins. A brief glimpse shows Dominique Thorne as the newest MCU hero Ironheart, before the trailer closes on a powerful note, showing--for the first time--MCU’s new Black Panther.

Many fans are convinced that it is T’Challa’s sister Shuri, played by Leititia Wright, who has assumed the mantle. “Shuri posing as the new Black Panther is all I've been waiting for! If I were a king and I only had a sister, I would smile from above if I saw her taking my place,” wrote one fan. Many others were more enthused about Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four now. “This seems like it will be such a strong ending for phase 4. Super hyped,” read a comment. Many fans also noted that the film seemed to be more emotional than many other MCU titles. One fan wrote, “After Endgame, this is the Marvel movie that will make me cry in theatre.”

Black Panther 2 is due to arrive in theaters on November 11 and serve as the conclusion to Phase 4. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Lupita Nyong'o, Leititia Wright, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, and Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

