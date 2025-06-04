Blake Lively ‘begging’ Taylor Swift to ‘mend’ their friendship after Justin Baldoni subpoena: Report

Amid the rumoured tensions between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, a new report reveals that the Gossip Girl star is “begging” the pop singer to become friends once again. The 35-year-old singer allegedly cut ties with A Simple Favor actress after being dragged into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. However, the 37-year-old actress has tirelessly been reaching out to the Midnights hitmaker, according to Daily Mail. Taylor Swift has allegedly 'distanced' herself from Blake Lively after Justin Baldoni subpoenaed her as a witness in the Gossip Girl star's sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, according to multiple reports.(Getty)

Blake Lively reportedly ‘begging’ Taylor Swift to become friends again

“Even though Taylor has totally cut ties with her, Blake hasn’t with Taylor,” a source told the outlet. “She’s been reaching out to her with texts, voicemails and even emails, begging to mend what they once had. Blake isn’t giving up on trying to get her friendship with Taylor back on track.”

Despite the constant messages and voicemails, Swift “hasn't responded to any of Blake's pleas” and has “ignored all her groveling excuses.” “The missives explain there must be some misunderstanding on Taylor’s part and that she’d never do anything to harm their 10 years of closeness and personal secrets,” the source added.

Swift and Lively are allegedly no longer on speaking terms after the former was name-dropped in Baldoni's $400 defamation lawsuit against the latter and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The 41-year-old claimed that his co-star used the singer's influence, referring to her as her “dragon” to assert dominance.

“The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him,” the lawsuit said, per Page Six.

As a result, Baldoni's legal team subpoenaed Swift to testify as a witness in his and Lively's March 2026 trial. While the subpoena was dismissed weeks later, it damaged the Age of Adaline star's friendship with the Lavender Haze singer. According to a previous report by the outlet, Swift felt “used” and “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.”