Brad Pitt admits his sobriety journey began amid Angelina Jolie split: ‘I needed…’

Hollywood star Brad Pitt opened up about his transformative journey through Alcoholics Anonymous, describing it as ‘amazing’ and ‘special’, according to a People report. Pitt made the revelation during a candid conversation with Dax Shepard on the June 23 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. Brad Pitt admits his sobriety journey began amid Angelina Jolie split(Getty Images)

Pitt, aged 61, and Shepard, who is 50, have both publicly talked about their struggles with addiction. They revealed that they met during AA meetings. Pitt, reportedly, reflected on how the recovery community helped him during one of the most vulnerable periods of his life, shortly after his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt says AA offered ‘incredible’ support

The actor said it was incredible to see men share their experiences, their foibles, missteps, and their pain with a touch of humor. Pitt, according to People, said that it was a “really special” experience for him.

Brad Pitt admitted he was shy when he first entered the group, but said he was in a desperate place emotionally and mentally. Pitt told Shepard that he was going through a difficult time then and needed rebooting. “I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open. I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting,” Pitt said.

Brad Pitt started with Alcoholics Anonymous in 2019

Brad Pitt was largely private about the details of his recovery; he, however, later revealed his involvement with AA in a 2019 New York Times profile. He, as per the report, noted that joining the group allowed him to confront the ‘ugly sides’ of himself. He added it was unexpectedly freeing.

The Oscar winner also touched on his approach to personal growth, both through AA and therapy. He admitted he has gotten better at taking responsibility and accountability. Pitt said it has now become his quest to do better.

Shepard and Pitt on connecting during vulnerable moments

Shepard, who has documented his own sobriety journey as well, asked Pitt whether he felt uneasy about connecting with others during such a vulnerable moment. To this, Pitt responded that he was at ease, embracing the honesty and support for the AA environment.

Shepard then joked that one does not join AA because things are hunky dory and that it wasn’t a “winner’s club.”

