Brad Pitt explains why he attended Bullet Train premiere in skirt: 'We’re all going to die...'

Brad Pitt certainly raised some eyebrows recently as he arrived at the premiere of his upcoming film Bullet Train in a skirt. Two weeks ago, at the Berlin premiere of the action adventure film, Brad arrived on the red carpet in a knee-length skirt and boots, paired with a loose-fit linen shirt and jacket. Though he turned heads with this unusual sartorial choice, Brad stayed mum about it, until now, that is. At the recent Los Angeles premiere of the film, Brad opened up on why he chose that outfit. Also read: Brad Pitt eyeing retirement now: ‘I consider myself on my last leg’

The Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train saw a pink carpet with the star cast being joined by other Hollywood celebs. Brad, this time, was dressed relatively more conventionally, in a neon green suit. Speaking with Variety on the pink carpet, Brad addressed the choice of skirt in Berlin. “I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up,” he said with a shrug. Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' Bullet Train at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

At the event, Brad also addressed his recent comments about planning to ‘retire’, saying that his comments had been misconstrued. Speaking to Deadline, he said, “No, I mean…I really have to work on my phrasing. I was just saying, ‘I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I I spend those last things however they may be.’ I’ve never been a five year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way.” Earlier, in an interview, Brad had called this phase of his acting career as his ‘last semester or trimester’, fuelling retirement rumours.

However, before any retirement, Brad will be seen on screen in David Leitch’s Bullet Train. The film, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle, also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock. The film follows five different assassins aboard the bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto, who realize their missions may be inter-connected and something more sinister is afoot. Bullet Tra releases on August 4.

