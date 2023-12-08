Bradley Cooper serves Philly Cheesesteaks at New York City's busy streets| Watch

Bradley Cooper has recently expanded his horizons beyond the silver screen to embark on a gastronomic adventure. Bradley Cooper swaps the red carpet for the food truck grill with Danny & Coop's(INSTAGRAM/angelos_pizzeria_south_philly)

In a partnership with Danny DiGiampietro, the proprietor of Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, Cooper has launched the Danny & Coop food truck, a culinary venture that has found its home in New York City. The food truck is serving up Philly cheesesteaks, a dish he affectionately refers to as ‘a taste of home’.

The venture has not only attracted food enthusiasts but also the support of Cooper’s loved ones. His former partner, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, along with their daughter Lea de Seine, aged six, were seen enjoying the food truck’s offerings, as reported by Page Six. Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is rumoured to be Cooper’s current flame, also made an appearance to lend her support.

Amidst rumours of Shayk’s romantic angle with Tom Brady, the trio was seen engaging in a conversation. Cooper and Shayk, who reportedly separated in October, continue to co-parent their daughter. Meanwhile, Hadid’s visit to the food truck, occurring merely an hour after Shayk’s, hints at a blossoming relationship between her and Cooper, as per Page Six.

‘Come on down, get a cheesesteak’

Social media has been abuzz with clips showcasing Cooper, donned in gloves and an apron, diligently preparing orders within the confines of the food truck.

A video shared by the eatery captures Cooper inviting customers with a warm, “Good afternoon, bread heads. Come on down, get a cheesesteak.” The phrase ‘Danny and Coops’ is heard in the background, a nod to the collaboration.

Situated on West Third Street near Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village, the Danny & Coop food truck aims to introduce the iconic Philly cheesesteak to the New York palate. Cooper himself is often seen at the helm, serving the beloved Philadelphia staple to an eager crowd of customers and fans.

The food truck has also garnered attention for its philanthropic efforts. The Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks pop-up event has pledged all proceeds to aid New Yorkers in need. With each cheesesteak priced at $10, the food joint marks a triumphant entry into New York City’s vibrant food scene.

The collaboration between Cooper and DiGiampietro dates back to a meeting in 2019, as reported by the Daily Mail. This partnership has now culminated in a venture that combines Cooper’s passion for food with his philanthropic spirit.

The Philadelphia-born actor’s latest film, Maestro, was released in select theaters on November 22. The biographical drama, which tells the love story of composer Leonard Bernstein and actor Felicia Montealegre, features Carey Mulligan alongside Cooper. Anticipation is high for the film’s Netflix premiere on December 20, following a wave of positive reviews.

Maestro marks Cooper’s second directorial endeavor, following the success of his 2018 directorial debut, A Star Is Born. The film’s early reception suggests that Cooper’s directorial prowess continues to shine, much like his new culinary venture.