Bruce Willis turns 68; wife Emma Heming, ex Demi Moore share emotional birthday posts

Actor Bruce Willis turned 68 on Sunday, and his wife Emma Heming Wallis posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram, sharing a note about the realities of caring for someone living with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Ex-wife Demi Moore also posted a video of Bruce Willis on a separate Instagram post, which included current wife Emma Heming Willis, his daughters and other family members celebrating his birthday. The actor, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last month. (Also read: Bruce Willis’ wife requests paparazzi not to yell at him following his dementia diagnosis: 'Give him the space.') Actor Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, celebrated his 68th birthday with his family.

Emma posted a video on her Instagram where she addressed at the camera directly and talked about how she started her day crying, as evident by her "swollen eyes" but she also wanted to share the sense of sadness too. “I always get this message where people always tell me, ‘Oh you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was but I’m also raising two kids in this... sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.” she said.

In another post, Emma posted a montage of clips from their personal life, set to Stevie Wonder’s “I’ll Be Loving You Always”. In the video Bruce and Emma can be seen on a beach and playing with their daughter. She wrote in the caption: "He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it (folded hands emoticon) Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too (red hearts emoticon)."

Meanwhile ex-wife Demi Moore also posted a video on her Instagram where she is filming the family singing “Happy Birthday” to Bruce together. She captioned the video: “Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

The Die Hard star left acting last year due to health concerns. On February 17, the actor's family issued a joint statement on social media stating that his condition has progressed to a specific diagnosis by the name of frontotemporal dementia. The statement also added that the disorder has no cure, and hopes for greater medical research and media attention. "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research." read the statement.

