Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper reveals her ‘least favourite’ guest after Kamala Harris interview

By now, everyone knows who Alex Cooper is, taking her Call Her Daddy from spicy sex talks to celebrity confessions in no time. After her recent chat with Vice President Kamala Harris, she spilled some tea about her “least favorite” guest—an unnamed male actor whose episode flopped so hard it never saw the light of day. Cooper kept it real, saying his performance was so bland that she couldn’t let it hit her audience. Talk about setting the bar high! Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper reveals her ‘least favourite’ guest on show

Alex Cooper calls out ‘male celeb’ whose episode never aired

Cooper was interviewed by Hollywood Reporter, who asked her about her least favorite guest so far. While the podcast host said she couldn't name names, she mentioned it was a male celeb who “was just giving nothing.” She added, “You could tell he was on a press run. I didn’t want to blow his spot up, but I was like, ‘Bro, you don’t want to be here. You aren’t answering any of these questions. Someone put you in this chair, and you didn’t even know.’”

In a show of "mutual respect," Alex Cooper and her unnamed male guest opted not to air a lackluster podcast episode, as she also wanted to protect him from potential backlash for not engaging.

Cooper wants to interview Taylor Swift

Cooper revealed that Miley Cyrus was the first celebrity to take a chance on her, and expressed a desire to interview her again. She also shared her admiration for Taylor Swift, mentioning that having the pop star on her podcast is a dream of hers. She fondly reminisced about discovering some old, cringe-worthy music videos of herself singing Swift's songs, highlighting her respect for Swift's personal growth and her distinct approach to success.

“I look up to her so much because of the way she’s evolved and also the way she's basically said, 'I’m not comparing myself to anyone. I’m creating a lane for myself and I’m competing with myself,” she said.

Apart from that, she also praised stars like Christina Aguilera, Keke Palmer, RuPaul, and Chelsea Handler. When it comes to her personality’s favorite guest, she was hesitant to name just one person.

Call Her Daddy and Kamala Harris

Call Her Daddy has become the go-to for celeb gossip, featuring big names like Katy Perry and Hailey Bieber, making Alex Cooper the highest-paid female podcaster. Initially, Cooper was hesitant about interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris, wanting to maintain neutrality for her young audience. However, after Harris's team repeatedly reached out, she decided it was time to discuss women's rights, especially with Harris running for president in the 2024 elections against Donald Trump.

Cooper brought her signature style to the interview, asking Harris direct questions about trust and credibility. The episode sparked reactions from various political circles but addressed serious topics like abortion and sexual violence. As a result, Call Her Daddy shot up to No. 2 on the podcast charts, just behind Joe Rogan, who is now considering a sit-down with Harris as well.