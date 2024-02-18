Camila Mendes says she wants to work with Priyanka Chopra in the future: ‘I think she is brilliant’

Priyanka Chopra is quite high on the wish list of actors with whom Camila Mendes wants to work. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Camila revealed that she would definitely want to work with Priyanka Chopra in the future. (Also read: Archie Renaux exclusive interview: On his new film Upgraded, chemistry with Camila Mendes) Camila Mendes says Priyanka Chopra would make a great co-star.

What Camila said

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Camila named Priyanka as one of those Indian artists with whom she wants to collaborate on a project. “I think she is brilliant, I just feel like she’d be a great co-star,” she said.

About Camila's recent film Upgraded

Camila is basking in the success of her recent release, the romantic comedy Upgraded. The film revolves around Ana (Camila Mendes), who dreams of establishing a career in the art world. She tries to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). When she is unexpectedly upgraded to first class on a work trip, she crosses paths with Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss. This sets off the path for a tricky chain of events.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read, “Although the predictable jump towards the end feels a little too safe in comparison, Upgraded never loses its momentum until that minute. The biggest catch point of Upgraded is how cleverly it prioritises the professional space of Anna over her romance. Although Mendes and Renaux have instantly likeable chemistry in the film that is billed as a rom-com, Upgraded is more about Anna's dynamic with Claire, or even with William's mother to a degree. Anna's agency is the crux of the story, and Mendes builds her step by step, with sufficient charm and spirit.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in her Prime Video series Citadel with Richard Madden. It received mixed reviews upon release, although a second season has been announced already. Priyanka also has a film with John Cena and Idris Elba called Heads of State and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

