Cardi B lashes out at husband Offset over his allegations of cheating on him

Cardi B has lashed out at her husand, Offset over his accusations of cheating by her with another man. The 30-year-old took to Twitter spaces on Monday and slammed Offset for the allegations. She also sent out statements to her fans on the matter. Cardi B(Getty Images)

“First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!” said Cardi B.

"La Bebe" singer also asked her followers to ignore the accusations by Offset.

“Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all,” said Cardi B.

She emphasised that she has never betrayed the trust of her husband or engaged in adultery.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B. I think sometimes motherf**kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody,” she said.

She also highlighted that she's not in a position to hook up with a “regular degular shmegular” guy because he would “tell the world.” She also explained that she can’t sleep with anybody “in the industry” because they would “tell, too.”

Cardi B concluded by asking Offset to become serious. She said: “Stop acting stupid. The f**k? Stop playing. That’s all I’mma motherf**king say because for real, let’s be serious.”

Earlier, Offest had accused the mother of his two children, of being unfaithful. In a since-deleted Instagram story, he posted: “My wife f**ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come.”

Cardi B and Offset got engaged in 2017 after several months of dating. The couple have a four-year-old daughter named Kulture and a 21-month old son named Wave.