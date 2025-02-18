Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 23-March 1: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 23-March 1

Feb. 23: Actor Patricia Richardson is 74. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 73. Singer Howard Jones is 70. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 63. Actor Kristin Davis is 60. Actor Marc Price is 57. TV personality Daymond John is 56. Actor Niecy Nash is 56. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 54. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 52. Songwriter Robert Lopez is 50. Actor Kelly Macdonald is 49. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 47. Actor Josh Gad is 44. Actor Aziz Ansari is 42. Actor Emily Blunt is 42. Actor Dakota Fanning is 31.

Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese is 94. Singer Joanie Sommers is 84. Actor Jenny O’Hara is 83. Actor Barry Bostwick is 80. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 78. Actor Edward James Olmos is 78. Musician George Thorogood is 75. Actor Debra Jo Rupp is 74. Actor Helen Shaver is 74. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 69. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 67. Actor Mark Moses is 67. Actor Beth Broderick is 66. Actor Emilio Rivera is 64. Singer Michelle Shocked is 63. Actor Billy Zane is 59. Actor Bonnie Somerville is 51. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 50. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 42. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 42. Actor Wilson Bethel is 41. Actor Alexander Koch is 37. Actor Daniel Kaluuya is 36. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 34.

Feb. 25: Actor Ann McCrea is 94. Actor Tom Courtenay is 88. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 88. Actor Diane Baker is 87. Actor Karen Grassle is 83. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 83. Writer Jack Handey is 76. Musician-actor John Doe of X is 72. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 66. Comedian Carrot Top is 60. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 60. Actor Alexis Denisof is 59. Actor Tea Leoni is 59. Actor Lesley Boone is 57. Actor Sean Astin is 54. Singer Daniel Powter is 54. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 52. Actor Anson Mount is 52. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 50. Actor Rashida Jones is 49. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 47. Actor Justin Berfield is 39. Actor Jameela Jamil is 39. Actors James and Oliver Phelps are 39. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 38.

Feb. 26: Actor-director Bill Duke is 82. Actor Marta Kristen is 80. Singer Mitch Ryder is 80. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 75. Singer Michael Bolton is 72. Actor Greg Germann is 67. Actor Mark Dacascos is 61. Actor Jennifer Grant is 59. Bassist Tim Commerford is 57. Singer Erykah Badu is 54. Actor Maz Jobrani is 53. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 53. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 50. Actor Greg Rikaart is 48. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 46. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 46. Singer Nate Ruess of fun. is 43. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 41. Actor Alex Heartman is 35. Actor Taylor Dooley is 32.

Feb. 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 95. Actor Barbara Babcock is 88. Actor Debra Monk is 76. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 71. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 68. Actor Timothy Spall is 68. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 65. Singer Johnny Van Zant is 65. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 64. Actor Adam Baldwin is 63. Actor Grant Show is 63. Actor Noah Emmerich is 60. Actor Donal Logue is 59. Singer Chilli of TLC is 54. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 53. Singer Roderick Clark is 52. Actor Brandon Beemer is 45. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 45. Singer Bobby V is 45. Singer Josh Groban is 44. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 44. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage The Elephant is 42. Actor Kate Mara is 42. Reality show star JWoww is 39. Actor Lindsey Morgan is 35.

Feb. 28: Singer Sam the Sham is 88. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 86. Actor Kelly Bishop is 81. Actor Stephanie Beacham is 78. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 77. Actor Bernadette Peters is 77. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 77. Actor Ilene Graff is 76. Actor John Turturro is 68. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52′s is 68. Actor Rae Dawn Chong is 64. Actor Maxine Bahns is 56. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 56. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 56. Author Lemony Snicket is 55. Actor Tasha Smith is 54. Actor Rory Cochrane is 53. Actor Ali Larter is 49. Country singer Jason Aldean is 48. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 47. Actor Melanie Chandra is 41. Actor Michelle Horn is 38. Actor True O’Brien is 31. Actor Madisen Beaty is 30. Actor Quinn Shephard is 30. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson is 29.

March 1: Singer Mike d’Abo of Manfred Mann is 81. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 81. Actor Dirk Benedict is 80. Country singer Janis Oliver of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 71. Actor-director Ron Howard is 71. Actor Catherine Bach is 70. Actor Tim Daly is 69. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 68. Bassist Bill Leen of Gin Blossoms is 63. Actor Bryan Batt is 62. Actor Maurice Benard is 62. Actor Russell Wong is 62. Actor Chris Eigeman is 60. Actor John David Cullum is 59. Actor George Eads is 58. Actor Javier Bardem is 56. Actor Jack Davenport is 52. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 52. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 51. Actor Jensen Ackles is 47. TV host Donovan Patton is 47. Actor Lupita Nyong’o is 42. Actor Joe Tippett is 43. Singer Kesha is 38. Singer Sammie is 38. Singer Justin Bieber is 31.

