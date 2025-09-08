Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 7-13: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 7-13

Sept. 7: Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins is 95. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 82. Actor Susan Blakely is 77. Actor Julie Kavner is 75. Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is 74. Keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 72. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 71. Actor Michael Emerson is 71. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 69. Songwriter Diane Warren is 69. Singer Margot Chapman is 68. Actor W. Earl Brown is 62. Comedian Leslie Jones is 58. Model Angie Everhart is 56. Actor Diane Farr is 56. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen is 55. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 55. Drummer Chad Sexton of 311 is 55. Actor Shannon Elizabeth is 52. Actor Oliver Hudson is 49. Actor Devon Sawa is 47. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth is 41. Actor Alyssa Diaz is 40. Contemporary Christian musician Wes Willis of Rush of Fools is 39. Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 38. Actor Jonathan Majors is 36. Actor Ian Chen is 19.

Sept. 8: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 85. Actor Alan Feinstein is 84. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 83. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra is 73. Actor Heather Thomas is 68. Singer Aimee Mann is 65. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 65. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 63. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 61. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 60. Singer Neko Case is 55. Actor David Arquette is 54. TV personality Brooke Burke is 54. Actor Martin Freeman is 54. TV personality Kennedy is 53. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 50. Actor Larenz Tate is 50. Actor Nathan Corddry is 48. Singer Pink is 46. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 45. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 44. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 38. Actor Gaten Matarazzo is 23.

Sept. 9: Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 80. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 75. Actor Tom Wopat is 74. Actor Angela Cartwright is 73. Musician-producer Dave Stewart is 73. Actor Hugh Grant is 65. Actor Charles Esten is 60. Actor Constance Marie is 60. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 59. Model Rachel Hunter is 56. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 54. Actor Henry Thomas is 54. Actor Goran Visnjic is 53. Jazz singer Michael Bublé is 50. Actor Michelle Williams is 45. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 42. Actor Kelsey Asbille is 34. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 34. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 34.

Sept. 10: Actor Greg Mullavey is 92. Actor Tom Ligon is 85. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 83. Singer Jose Feliciano is 80. Actor Judy Geeson is 77. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 75. Actor Amy Irving is 72. Actor Clark Johnson is 71. Actor Kate Burton is 68. Director Chris Columbus is 67. Singer Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama is 67. Actor Colin Firth is 65. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 65. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 62. Actor Raymond Cruz is 61. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 60. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 59. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 59. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 57. Director Guy Ritchie is 57. Actor Johnathon Schaech is 56. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 53. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 51. Actor Jacob Young is 46. Bassist Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance is 45. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 43. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 41. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 39. Actor Hannah Hodson is 24.

Sept. 11: Comedian Tom Dreesen is 86. Movie director Brian De Palma is 85. Actor Lola Falana is 83. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 82. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 80. Actor Phillip Alford is 77. Actor Amy Madigan is 75. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 72. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 72. Actor Reed Birney is 71. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 68. Actor-director Roxann Dawson is 67. Actor Scott Patterson is 67. Keyboardist Mick Talbot is 67. Actor John Hawkes is 66. Actor Anne Ramsay is 65. Actor Virginia Madsen is 64. Actor Kristy McNichol is 63. Musician Moby is 60. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 58. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 55. Actor Laura Wright is 55. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 54. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 50. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 48. Rapper Ludacris is 48. Actor Ariana Richards is 46. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is 44. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge is 38. Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 38. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem is 24.

Sept. 12: Actor Linda Gray is 85. Singer Maria Muldaur is 83. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 74. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 73. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 73. Actor Rachel Ward is 68. Actor Amy Yasbeck is 63. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 60. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 59. Singer Ben Folds is 59. Comedian Louis C.K. is 58. Guitarist Larry LaLonde of Primus is 57. Actor Will Chase is 55. Actor Josh Hopkins is 55. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 51. Actor Lauren Stamile is 49. Rapper 2 Chainz is 48. Actor Kelly Jenrette is 47. Actor Ben McKenzie is 47. Singer Ruben Studdard is 47. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 44. Actor Alfie Allen is 39. Actor Emmy Rossum is 39. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 32. Actor Colin Ford is 29.

Sept. 13: Actor Barbara Bain is 94. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 84. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 81. Singer Peter Cetera is 81. Actor Christine Estabrook is 75. Actor Jean Smart is 74. Singer Randy Jones of the Village People is 73. Record producer-musician Don Was ) is 73. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. is 71. Actor Geri Jewell is 69. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 64. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 64. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 61. Comedian Jeff Ross is 60. Actor Louis Mandylor is 59. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 58. Actor Roger Howarth is 57. Actor Dominic Fumusa is 56. Actor Louise Lombard is 55. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 50. Singer Fiona Apple is 48. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 45. Actor Ben Savage is 45. Singer Niall Horan is 32. Actor Mitch Holleman is 30. Actor Lili Reinhart is 29.

