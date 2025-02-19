Celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation, 39, tragically passes away after gym collapse

Hairstylist Graham Nation, known for his work with A-list celebrities, tragically passed away at the age of 39. The U.S. Sun has confirmed that Graham collapsed at a gym in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day, with local authorities later confirming his death. His untimely passing has left the entertainment world in shock, as he was a beloved figure in the industry. Graham Nation, a celebrated hairstylist for A-list stars, died at 39 after collapsing in a gym. His sudden death has left the entertainment community in shock.(@grahamnation/Instagram)

Hollywood hairstylist Grahan Norton passes away at 39

The celebrity hairstylist is survived by both his parents, Rodney and Donna and his three siblings along with his partner Tonya and an infant son, according to American Salon. The news about his death comes soon after he worked on his first Super Bowl ad which featured Beetlejuice actor Catherine O’Hara, as reported by The US Sun.

Norton was known for the fresh breath of modern air he used to bring to his designs. His client list included prominent key figures like Demi Moore, Victoria Beckham and George Clooney during his career. He also worked in campaigns for renowned brands such as Louis Vuitton, American Eagle, and Skims. His last post on social media was his showing his art in Marissa Bode’s curly locks the previous week on Instagram.

Hollywood pays tribute to Norton

Message of condolences poured in on Norton’s post after the news of his death spread among people. Comments under his post included tributes from many celebrities. TikTok star Divinity Ray wrote, “Rest in power, brother, the world lost one of its brightest lights. You were never too busy to be thoughtful. You were never too big to smile at everyone. You were the most incomprehensible artist.”

Kelli Berglund posted a tribute online where she wrote, “I still don't want to believe this is reality. You were the best of the best - not just in your talent, but in your soul. My heart is so heavy knowing the world lost a genuinely incredible one... and while it feels like such an unfair move from the universe, I'm so grateful it puts us in each others orbits.” His fellow hairstylist Joel Torres commented on several broken heart emojis.