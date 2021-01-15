IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America: 'This is news to me'
Chris Evans played Captain America in multiple MCU movies.
Chris Evans played Captain America in multiple MCU movies.
hollywood

Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America: 'This is news to me'

As per fresh reports, Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. The actor, however, has denied the rumours.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:16 AM IST

Chris Evans has crushed a million hearts after he denied returning to Marvel for another Captain America film. He took to Twitter on Thursday to put an end to the rumours.

"News to me," he wrote in a tweet and added a 'shrug' emoji. In another tweet, he mentioned that he was amused with all the reactions by fans. "Some of the gif responses are priceless. good work, everyone," he wrote. Other celebrities such as Billy Eichner and Jamie Lee Curtis also reacted to his tweet. Jamie, who played his mother in Knives Out, said, "Can I play your mother? In every film you do?" Billy was ready to be Captain America in Chris' absence. "I’ll do it," he wrote.


As per a report in Deadline, Chris was sure to return as Steve Rogers in at least one more film while a second one was still being debated. Sources told the publication that he will not have his own solo movie but something like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3: Appearing in other films such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers movies and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Chris has often times said that his days as Captain America are over. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he was asked if his stint as Captain America was over for good. He said, “Yes, I think it is. It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.”

Also read: Milind Soman gets asked if chances of cheating on much younger wife are less. Here's his reply

Previously, he had implied that he could return as the character, in the right circumstances. “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know,” he’d said in a chat with his MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson. He’d added, “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either. There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swipe right for chris evans chris evans

Related Stories

A protestor raising the Confederate flag inside the Capitol.
A protestor raising the Confederate flag inside the Capitol.
hollywood

US Capitol violence: Bollywood and Hollywood in shock, Chris Evans, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha call out police inaction

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Multiple Bollywood and Hollywood stars have reacted to the storming of the US Capitol that happened on Wednesday. Chris Evans called out the unfairly lenient police reaction while Sacha Baron Cohen asked social media giants to block President Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Chris Evans’ fans showed up in his support after the gaffe.
Chris Evans’ fans showed up in his support after the gaffe.
hollywood

Chris Evans thanks fans for support after mistakenly posting nude photo, says ‘you gotta roll with the punches’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2020 04:08 PM IST
Actor Chris Evans has thanked his fans for their support after mistakenly posting a nude photo on Instagram recently. “It’s embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Ray Fisher played Cyborg in Justice League.
Ray Fisher played Cyborg in Justice League.
hollywood

Ray Fisher confirms he's been removed from Flash movie, amid standoff with WB

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Actor Ray Fisher has released a lengthy statement confirming his removal from the upcoming Flash movie, amid his standoff with Warner Bros.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riz Ahmed has talked about his wife for the first time.
Riz Ahmed has talked about his wife for the first time.
hollywood

Riz Ahmed reveals his 'secret' wedding details along with wife's name

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Riz Ahmed has talked about his wife for the first time, how they got married during the pandemic and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Evans played Captain America in multiple MCU movies.
Chris Evans played Captain America in multiple MCU movies.
hollywood

Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:16 AM IST
As per fresh reports, Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. The actor, however, has denied the rumours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two kids together.
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two kids together.
hollywood

Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
hollywood

Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King assembles an astonishingly excellent cast.
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King assembles an astonishingly excellent cast.
hollywood

One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal and Russell Brand will be seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile together.
Ali Fazal and Russell Brand will be seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile together.
hollywood

Russell Brand praises Ali's moustache in Death on the Nile, calls him 'terrific'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Actor-singer Russell Brand was all praises for his Death on the Nile co-star Ali Fazal. He took to Twitter to say nice things about the Bollywood actor and his moustache.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bruce Willis visited a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday but did not wear a mask.
Bruce Willis visited a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday but did not wear a mask.
hollywood

Bruce Willis regrets ‘error in judgment’ after refusing to wear a mask in public

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Bruce Willis was clicked without a mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday. He later said that it was an 'error in judgment'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas has given a big thumbs up to Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger.
Nick Jonas has given a big thumbs up to Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger.
hollywood

Nick Jonas reviews Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, calls it 'unreal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Singer Nick Jonas is all praise for Netflix's upcoming film, The White Tiger. The film stars Nick's wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a supporting role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dave Bautista in a still from Army of the Dead, Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from Don't Look Up, and Chris Hemsworth in a still from Escape from the Spiderhead.
Dave Bautista in a still from Army of the Dead, Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from Don't Look Up, and Chris Hemsworth in a still from Escape from the Spiderhead.
hollywood

Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring DiCaprio, The Rock, Hemsworth

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:31 PM IST
  • First footage from high-profile upcoming films starring Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Adams, and others, has been revealed by Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Robert Downey Jr. (L) and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.(REUTERS)
Actor Robert Downey Jr. (L) and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Kevin Feige exclusive interview: Marvel boss on India's role in MCU's future

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about India's role in the future of the MCU, and the mind-bending WandaVision, the studio's first streaming series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Chandra is set to play Jaya, a fighter in Never Back Down: Revolt.(Instagram)
Neetu Chandra is set to play Jaya, a fighter in Never Back Down: Revolt.(Instagram)
hollywood

Neetu Chandra debuts in Hollywood: 'The Never Back Down role was written for me'

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Neetu Chandra is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the next instalment of action franchise, Never Back Down: Revolt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pieces of a Woman movie review: Shia LaBeouf as Sean and Vanessa Kirby as Martha, in a still from the new Netflix film, executive produced by Martin Scorsese.(Netflix)
Pieces of a Woman movie review: Shia LaBeouf as Sean and Vanessa Kirby as Martha, in a still from the new Netflix film, executive produced by Martin Scorsese.(Netflix)
hollywood

Pieces of a Woman movie review: Simply brilliant, if you can get over Shia LaBeouf’s problematic presence

By Rohan Naahar | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Pieces of a Woman movie review: Look beyond Shia LaBeouf’s problematic presence, and the film has a lot to admire -- especially Vanessa Kirby’s astonishing central performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
hollywood

Pedro Pascal: The rise of a star

By Rohan Naahar | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:28 PM IST
From the New York theatre to Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman 1984, the actor has honed his craft, owned his choices and emerged a winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protestor raising the Confederate flag inside the Capitol.
A protestor raising the Confederate flag inside the Capitol.
hollywood

US Capitol violence: Bollywood and Hollywood in shock, Chris Evans, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha call out police inaction

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Multiple Bollywood and Hollywood stars have reacted to the storming of the US Capitol that happened on Wednesday. Chris Evans called out the unfairly lenient police reaction while Sacha Baron Cohen asked social media giants to block President Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP