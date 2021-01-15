Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America: 'This is news to me'
Chris Evans has crushed a million hearts after he denied returning to Marvel for another Captain America film. He took to Twitter on Thursday to put an end to the rumours.
"News to me," he wrote in a tweet and added a 'shrug' emoji. In another tweet, he mentioned that he was amused with all the reactions by fans. "Some of the gif responses are priceless. good work, everyone," he wrote. Other celebrities such as Billy Eichner and Jamie Lee Curtis also reacted to his tweet. Jamie, who played his mother in Knives Out, said, "Can I play your mother? In every film you do?" Billy was ready to be Captain America in Chris' absence. "I’ll do it," he wrote.
As per a report in Deadline, Chris was sure to return as Steve Rogers in at least one more film while a second one was still being debated. Sources told the publication that he will not have his own solo movie but something like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3: Appearing in other films such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers movies and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Chris has often times said that his days as Captain America are over. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he was asked if his stint as Captain America was over for good. He said, “Yes, I think it is. It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.”
Also read: Milind Soman gets asked if chances of cheating on much younger wife are less. Here's his reply
Previously, he had implied that he could return as the character, in the right circumstances. “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know,” he’d said in a chat with his MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson. He’d added, “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either. There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ray Fisher confirms he's been removed from Flash movie, amid standoff with WB
- Actor Ray Fisher has released a lengthy statement confirming his removal from the upcoming Flash movie, amid his standoff with Warner Bros.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed reveals his 'secret' wedding details along with wife's name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
- Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar
- Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room
- One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russell Brand praises Ali's moustache in Death on the Nile, calls him 'terrific'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bruce Willis regrets ‘error in judgment’ after refusing to wear a mask in public
- Bruce Willis was clicked without a mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday. He later said that it was an 'error in judgment'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas reviews Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, calls it 'unreal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring DiCaprio, The Rock, Hemsworth
- First footage from high-profile upcoming films starring Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Adams, and others, has been revealed by Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kevin Feige exclusive interview: Marvel boss on India's role in MCU's future
- In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about India's role in the future of the MCU, and the mind-bending WandaVision, the studio's first streaming series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra debuts in Hollywood: 'The Never Back Down role was written for me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pieces of a Woman movie review: Simply brilliant, if you can get over Shia LaBeouf’s problematic presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedro Pascal: The rise of a star
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol violence: Bollywood and Hollywood in shock, Chris Evans, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha call out police inaction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox