Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America: 'This is news to me'

Chris Evans has crushed a million hearts after he denied returning to Marvel for another Captain America film. He took to Twitter on Thursday to put an end to the rumours.

"News to me," he wrote in a tweet and added a 'shrug' emoji. In another tweet, he mentioned that he was amused with all the reactions by fans. "Some of the gif responses are priceless. good work, everyone," he wrote. Other celebrities such as Billy Eichner and Jamie Lee Curtis also reacted to his tweet. Jamie, who played his mother in Knives Out, said, "Can I play your mother? In every film you do?" Billy was ready to be Captain America in Chris' absence. "I’ll do it," he wrote.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021





As per a report in Deadline, Chris was sure to return as Steve Rogers in at least one more film while a second one was still being debated. Sources told the publication that he will not have his own solo movie but something like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3: Appearing in other films such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers movies and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Chris has often times said that his days as Captain America are over. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he was asked if his stint as Captain America was over for good. He said, “Yes, I think it is. It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.”

Previously, he had implied that he could return as the character, in the right circumstances. “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know,” he’d said in a chat with his MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson. He’d added, “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either. There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

