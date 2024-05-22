Daniel Radcliffe looks forward to HBO's new Harry Potter adaptation, addresses cameo rumours

Recently, Daniel attended the Drama League Awards in New York where he expressed his excitement about the new project.

What did he say

Sharing his eagerness, Daniel told E News!, “Like the rest of the world, [I’m] very excited to watch as an audience member”.

However, he remained tight-lipped regarding any potential cameo in the series, which is slated to premiere on Max in 2026.

Asked if he would appear in the upcoming series, the actor said, “I don’t think so.”

I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it,” he added.

He was further prodded, and asked if the show makers reached out to him to return to the world of Hogwarts. To which, he responded, “I’m gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals.”

This is not the first time that Daniel has opened up about the series. In the past, Daniel was asked about the possibility of joining the show.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Daniel told Comic Book in 2023.

“So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it,” he added.

Daniel, now 34, was 12 when he essayed the role of Harry Potter for the first time in the eponymous film series. He gained global fame through the film franchise. He portrayed the character in all eight films in the series, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) and concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

More about the series

The Harry Potter TV series will be more focused on bringing the world of the books alive as compared to what was shown in films. Each season of the “decade-long series” will be based on one of the books in the franchise.

No casting for the Harry Potter TV series has been announced to date. However, the studio previously asserted that it will feature an all-new cast from the films.