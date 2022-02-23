Daniel Radcliffe looks unrecognisable as Weird Al in first look from biopic, singer calls him 'cosplayer'

Daniel Radcliffe, in a recently-released picture from his upcoming film, looks unrecognisable as he transforms into famous musician Weird Al Yankovic.

The picture, which was shared by Weird Al on Instagram on Tuesday, shows Daniel dressed as Al, playing the accordion. The actor is sporting the singer's signature frizzy hair, moustache, and glasses and wearing a Hawaiian shirt. The singer jokingly wrote, "It never fails - we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out."

Inital reactions from fans for the actor's first look were positive. "Daniel Radcliffe looks great can't wait to see this movie," tweeted one. Another commented on Al's Instagram post, "Words cannot describe how excited I am for this movie." Another fan remarked that the casting was unusual but still looked good. "Very unexpected casting but I’m hyped," read the tweet.

Alfred Matthew Yankovic, popularly known as Weird Al, is an American musician, known for humorous songs that make fun of pop culture. He made a name for himself parodying the likes of Michael Jackson, Eminem, and Kurt Cobain. The 62-year-old has recorded more than 150 parodies and original songs over the course of his career.

His biopic--titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story--is a Roku Channel original, which is being directed by Brooklyn 99 director Eric Appel. The film will explore "a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

The shoot of the film began last week. It does not have an official release date as of yet.

