Deadpool 3 director credits army of the nerdiest nerds for acing Wolverine's suit in the upcoming movie

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Deadpool 3 next year. Superstars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be seen in action in the upcoming superhero film. Deadpool 3 director has credited army of the nerdiest nerds for acing Wolverine's suit in the upcoming movie(X(formerly Twitter)/@deadpoolmovie)

The film's director Shawn Levy interacted with EW at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and highlighted how meticulously his team has worked for the upcoming film "Deadpool 3". He was all praise for the crew who helped develop the comic-accurate Wolverine's suit in the movie. Levy hailed the team as "an army of nerdiest nerds".

“Like the rest of the world, I’ve waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don’t know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right,” Levy told EW.

“It also helps that I’m making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project,” said Levy.

Meanwhile, fans have been applauding the latest look of Wolverine in the upcoming movie. The bright yellow suit is reminiscent of the one Wolverine wore in X-Men: The Animated Series from the 90s. Fans took to "X"(formerly Twitter) and reacted to Wolverine's suit.

"YESSSSS I LOVE IT #Deadpool3 #Wolverine let’s break the internet!," posted one user.

"Nailed it guys!!," wrote another user.

"Holy sh*t he has wolverine has the yellow suit on," commented a third person.

"loving the classic wolverine outfit," wrote another.

