Ed Sheeran, Scarlett Johansson named among Time's 100 most influential people, no Indian star in list

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 16, 2025 07:54 PM IST

Time Magazine unveiled the 100 Most Influential People in the World. Check out which stars made in into the prestigious list.

Singer Ed Sheeran, actor Scarlett Johansson, Demi Moore, Kristen Wiig, Severance star Adam Scott are some of the names that feature in Time Magazine's annual list of 100 most influential people in the world. However, no Indian names feature on the list this year. (Also read: 'Titan' Blake Lively makes it to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list even as Baldoni controversy rages on)

Ed Sheeran and Scarlett Johansson were listed under the 'Artists' section.
Who are on the list this year?

Some of the biggest names in the Entertainment industry have featured in this list. Under the ‘Artists’ section, some of the names include Ed Sheeran, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Scott, Kristen Wiig, Rashida Jones, Diego Luna, Danielle Deadwyler, Hozier and Mohammad Rasoulof.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, Hiroyuki Sanada feature in the Icons section of the list. Actor Blake Lively was named one of the ‘Titans’ in the list. Rose was included in the Pioneers list, while Snoop Dogg and Jon M. Chu were found in the ‘Innovators’ section.

How is the list made? An excerpt from the report provides insight into the process, which reads, “At its center is a process overseen by Dan Macsai and Cate Matthews, who leads TIME’s journalists through a year of debate and discovery, speaking with sources and partners around the globe to whittle down a list of 100 individuals.” This year includes 5 cover stars for the magazine which are Snoop Dogg, Demis Hassabis, Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran and Demi Moore.

Indian stars who were on the list in the past

The 2025 list did not feature any Indian stars. Last year it was Alia Bhatt who featured in the same list. Deepika Padukone featured in the list in 2018. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was included in Time Magazine's annual 100 Most Influential People in the year 2023, in the list of Icons for the year.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
