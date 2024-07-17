Emma Roberts announces engagement to Cody John in adorable post: ‘Putting this here before my mom tells everyone'

Emma Roberts is soon to be dressed in white as she announced her engagement to actor Cody John on July 16. Roberts announced her engagement via an Instagram post with a picture of her along with John. The announcement comes as a surprise as the actor has always tried to keep a low profile about her romantic relationships. The couple is soon going to be married but there is no update about a wedding date or venue. Emma Roberts is engaged to long-time boyfriend Cody John.(@emmaroberts/Instagram)

Emma Roberts is engaged

Roberts shared an excited picture of herself with her fiance John on Instagram where she could be seen casually flaunting the engagement ring on her finger. The post was captioned, “putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” followed by a heart emoji. The caption was about an incident that happened earlier this year with mom Kelly Cunningham, as reported by People Magazine.

In early February, Kelly shared a picture of Robert’s 3-year-old son which he shares with ex-Garrett Hedlund, Rhodes without consulting with her first. Later, the American Horror Story star shared a story where she wrote, “When your mom posts your son’s face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” as she reshared photos of Rhodes.

Roberts and John who is also an actor and has featured in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark have kept their love life mostly private.

Emma Roberts' relationship with fiance Cody John

The Maybe I Do star has always been private about her romantic relationships. However, in August 2022, John confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post of the two kissing and captioned it, “Sweet sweet.” Later that year, Roberts also hard launched her beau on Instagram with a picture of teh two holding hands and teh caption read, “#2022 I loved you. Happy New Year hotties!”

The couple was since spotted sharing a kiss in New York City or holding hands in Los Angeles in the year 2023. It is not known how the two met each other first but according to E! News, they connected via mutual friends. Talking about her romantic life, a source told the media outlet, “She's been very content with Cody and they're enjoying their relationship and time together. Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple."