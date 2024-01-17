Emmy winner Ali Wong is dating Bill Hader: A timeline of their relationship

Bill Hader and Ali Wong offered a glimpse into their relationship, sharing a public kiss at the Golden Globes when Wong won Best Actress in a Limited Series for Beef. She also won the Best Actress Emmy at the 75th Primetime International Emmy Awards. Bill Hader and Ali Wong at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards (Getty Images via AFP)

Prior to her relationship with Hader, Wong was married to Justin Hakuta, with whom she has two children. On the other hand, Hader's most recent connection was with actress Anna Kendrick, and they dated for almost two years before parting ways in 2022. Hader was also formerly married to Maggie Carey, and together they have three children.

The Evolution of Ali Wong and Bill Hader's Relationship

April 2022: Ali Wong publicly declared her separation from Justin Hakuta

Following eight years of marriage, Wong's representative confirmed to People that she and her husband were parting ways. The statement emphasized an amicable separation, with a commitment to continue co-parenting their two daughters with love.

June 2022: Bill Hader ends his relationship with Anna Kendrick

Later in the same year, Hader separated from actress Anna Kendrick, marking the end of their nearly two-year dating journey.

Ali Wong, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series for Beef, (AFP)

Reports of their relationship initially surfaced in January 2022, with a source informing PEOPLE that Kendrick and Hader had been seeing each other "quietly" for over a year. The source clarified that their romantic involvement didn't begin until "well after" they finished filming their 2019 Disney Christmas movie Noelle, where they portrayed siblings.

December 2022: Bill Hader and Ali Wong engage in a brief romance before parting ways

In a March 2023 feature with The Hollywood Reporter, it was highlighted that the comedian, Ali Wong, briefly connected with Hader in 2022 after her separation from Hakuta.

Page Six initially reported on Wong and Hader's relationship in December 2022, indicating that the comedians had a "very brief" dating stint before deciding to go their separate ways.

Bill Hader at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024. (REUTERS)

December 2023: Ali Wong initiates divorce proceedings with Justin Hakuta

Over a year after publicly revealing her separation from Hakuta, the actress formally filed for divorce. In the divorce documents, the Beef star attributed the decision to "irreconcilable differences."

April 16, 2023: Bill Hader and Ali Wong reignite their romance

Hader and Wong fueled speculation of a reconciliation when Hader referenced his girlfriend during the season 4 premiere of his HBO series Barry. Although he didn't explicitly mention Wong by name, he shared that his partner urged him to take his first vacation in 10 years. Soon after, People verified that Hader and Wong have indeed rekindled their romance after a brief dating stint in the fall.

April 19, 2023: Bill Hader and Ali Wong publicly affirm their relationship with a kiss

In the days following the Barry premiere, Hader and Wong made their romance official by sharing a kiss, captured in photographs, during a leisurely stroll around Los Angeles.

Ali Wong at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024.(AFP)

January 7, 2024: Bill Hader and Ali Wong seal the moment with a kiss at the Golden Globes

While accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture made for Television for her role in Beef, Wong shared a kiss with Hader in the audience before gracefully making her way to the stage.

January 14, 2024: Bill Hader and Ali Wong grace the Critics Choice Awards

Radiating joy, the couple attended the 2024 Critics Choice Awards together. Hader, nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and Wong, winning Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television, celebrated the night together. Following Wong's victory, she shared a kiss with Hader and he graciously assisted her up the steps to accept her well-deserved award.