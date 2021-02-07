IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Evan Rachel Wood shares more details of abuse she allegedly faced while dating Marilyn Manson
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
hollywood

Evan Rachel Wood shares more details of abuse she allegedly faced while dating Marilyn Manson

American actor Evan Rachel Wood has shared more details on the allegations of abuse at the hands of her former-fiance, Marilyn Manson. She opened up about what she endured throughout their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:28 PM IST

Days after speaking out against her ex-fiance and musician Marilyn Manson, American actor Evan Rachel Wood further detailed the allegations of abuse, opening up about what she endured throughout their relationship.

Sharing additional detail about the alleged abuse, Wood on Saturday said that she filed a police report last year after becoming aware of a threat about the release of underage photos of herself.

The Westworld actor shared on her Instagram Stories, "On Dec 19th, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian's Wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas."

The 33-year-old actor went on to share that the photos were being sought to 'ruin my career' and 'shut me up.'


In the Instagram Stories, she also included a copy of the police report, with contact and personal information blacked out.

However, Wood does not claim that the photos were ever turned over or that anyone directly threatened her that the photos may be publicly released, as per People magazine.

Wood had on Monday publicly accused Manson of abusing her while the two were in a relationship. However, Manson denied her allegations, claiming that his intimate relationships have always been consensual.

Wood has often alluded to Manson when speaking about being a survivor of domestic violence over the years. Wood and Manson went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They became engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year.

In an Instagram post on early Monday morning, Wood said, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Four other women have also come forward with similar accounts of abuse from Manson. Wood also shared similar stories from photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist who identified herself only as Gabriella, and student Ashley Morgan.

Manson responded to Wood's allegations in an Instagram post on Monday night."Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how -- and why -- others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.

Wood spoke out about being a survivor of rape and domestic violence in a Rolling Stone article in 2016 and has focused her activism on those issues.

In wake of the allegations against Manson, his upcoming appearances on Shudder's Creepshow and Starz' American Gods were scrapped. The singer's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, also dropped him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
evan rachel wood

Related Stories

FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his ex-fiancé, the actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his ex-fiancé, the actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of sexual assault, levelled against him by ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood. His record label has dropped him, following the accusations.
READ FULL STORY
Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld Season 2.
Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld Season 2.
hollywood

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of 'horrifically' abusing her for years

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood has accused her former fiance, rock star Marilyn Manson, of abuse. Read her statement.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
hollywood

Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:28 PM IST
American actor Evan Rachel Wood has shared more details on the allegations of abuse at the hands of her former-fiance, Marilyn Manson. She opened up about what she endured throughout their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Susan Sarandon has again spoken in support of farmer protests in India.
Susan Sarandon has again spoken in support of farmer protests in India.
hollywood

Susan Sarandon: 'We must let India’s leaders know the world is watching'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Reiterating her support to farmers, Susan Sarandon said they are with the farmers and must let India’s leaders know the world is watching.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malcolm &amp; Marie movie review: John David Washington and Zendaya star in director Sam Levinson's new film.(Netflix)
Malcolm & Marie movie review: John David Washington and Zendaya star in director Sam Levinson's new film.(Netflix)
hollywood

Malcolm & Marie review: Zendaya, John David Washington are mesmerising together

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • Malcolm & Marie movie review: Director Sam Levinson's breathtaking relationship drama, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, will inspire endless debates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Susan Sarandon has voiced her support towards Indian farmers.
Susan Sarandon has voiced her support towards Indian farmers.
hollywood

After Rihanna, Susan Sarandon is 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Susan Sarandon, Hollywood star with multiple awards to her name, has voiced her support towards the farmers protesting against the three farm laws in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Christopher Plummer poses at the premiere for "All the Money in the World" in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Christopher Plummer poses at the premiere for "All the Money in the World" in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)
hollywood

Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer dies at 91. He passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker.(AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker.(AP)
hollywood

Tarantino dissects Joker: 'They got the audience to think like a lunatic'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who otherwise had mixed feelings about Joker, had a lot to say about the film's talk show scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is shaping into something massive.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is shaping into something massive.
hollywood

'Spider-Man 3 is most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever': Tom Holland

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Actor Tom Holland has said that Spider-Man 3 will be the 'most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made'. It was previously reported that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are being brought back for the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
hollywood

BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav features on Male Lead longlist for The White Tiger

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Actor Adarsh Gourav's name has made it to the BAFTA 2021 longlist in the Best Male Lead category for his work in The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Corrin has been nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category.
Emma Corrin has been nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category.
hollywood

SAG Awards: The Crown, Chadwick Boseman emerge on top. See full list

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday. Chadwick Boseman received multiple post-humous nods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra played Pinky Madam in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra played Pinky Madam in The White Tiger.
hollywood

Priyanka makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist, Parineeti is proud

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra shared an appreciation post for cousin Priyanka Chopra as she made it to the BAFTA 'longlist' in the Best Supporting Actress category.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich stars in Paul WS Anderson's latest film.
Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich stars in Paul WS Anderson's latest film.
hollywood

Monster Hunter review: Milla Jovovich's video game adaptation is death of cinema

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank led the list with six nods including best film (drama), best actor and best director.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of By the Sea.(REUTERS)
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of By the Sea.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Angelina says years after split 'have been hard', says Brad lives 5 minutes away

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • Angelina Jolie has revealed that Brad Pitt, lives just five minutes away from her, and that the years following their split 'have been pretty hard' for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for a few months last year.
Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for a few months last year.
hollywood

Ana de Armas deletes Twitter account after break up with Ben Affleck

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Actor Ana de Armas has deleted her Twitter account following her recent break up with actor Ben Affleck. Recently, pictures of a staff member throwing out Ana's life size cut out from Ben's home had surfaced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his ex-fiancé, the actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his ex-fiancé, the actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of sexual assault, levelled against him by ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood. His record label has dropped him, following the accusations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP