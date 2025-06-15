Father’s Day 2025: Stream binge-worthy action films featuring muscular dads on OTT

The world of cinema offers different genres to cinephiles and brings a myriad of inspirational tales about family, love and emotions. From action to romance and comedy-drama, there are various movies that have proved their excellence over time. This Father's Day, let’s explore some action-packed stories of strong dads who perfectly balance fatherhood with style, charisma, and power. Notably, these high-octane actioners are also available on OTTplay Premium. From bare-knuckle fights to the high-stakes rescue, these reel dads do fatherhood with hardcore action. Stills from Homefront and Retribution

Watch other Father’s Day special binge-list like Jersey, Daveed, Waqt: The Race Against Time only on OTTplay Premium

Action dads and their thrilling tales on OTT

Gary Fleder and Sylvester Stallone’s power duo served as the director and writer for this action thriller. The plot revolves around a former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent, who lives with his daughter Maddy. However, things take a turn when the father-daughter duo gets entangled in a messy bullying incident with a ruthless crime boss. It features Jason Statham as the muscular dad alongside James Franco, Winona Ryder, and Kate Bosworth in pivotal roles.

Liam Neeson headlines this action thriller film as he plays a doting father who unwittingly gets tangled in the mind games of an unknown assailant. While driving his kids to school, a man gets threatened to follow the twisted instructions of a blackmailer. Explore this gripping survival thriller that runs high on action and emotional drama as a father grapples for lives.

The Commuter

Starring Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, and Patrick Wilson in the lead, this high-octane actioner revolves around an insurance agent who is entangled in a conspiracy and embarks on a thrilling chase to unravel the true identity of a mysterious stranger on his train journey. Jonathan Banks, Florence Pugh, and Sam Neill also appear in significant roles.

This apocalyptic survival thriller features Gerard Butler in the lead. The plot revolves around a doting father and estranged husband who struggles to protect his family and save the Earth from its doom before the deadly comet threatens to ruin everything. The star-studded ensemble also features Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, and Hope Davis in pivotal roles.

Featuring Jackie Chan as a skilled detective, this action-comedy film will keep you hooked to the plot. The plot revolves around a detective who teams up with a gambler to track down a notorious crime boss after the daughter of Bennie’s (Jackie Chan) deceased partner-in-crime gets abducted and he turns into the perfect father figure to rescue her against the odds.

Arnold Schwarzenegger headlines this horror drama film in the lead as he plays a doting and protective father. Set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic town, the story centers around a zombie outbreak that infects the eponymous daughter. However, despite warnings, her father embarks on a thrilling chase to seek her against the odds. Abigail Breslin and Joely Richardson appear in significant roles.