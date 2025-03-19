Fired Marvel star Jonathan Majors secretly marries Meagan Good months after assault allegations: Report

Jonathan Majors marries Meagan Good

Quoting its source, ET said that tied the knot at their home. Jonathan’s mother, who is a pastor, was the officiant of the wedding. Meagan's mother was the witness. It was only the couple and their mothers at the wedding service.

More about the couple

According to a source of People, "they truly care for one another". Another source said, “They are very much in love. At Paige Hurd and Royce O’Neale’s engagement party in Studio City this past Saturday, they were smiling and happy. They were both glowing. She was introducing him to everyone as her fiancé. At one point, Meagan was sitting in his lap, and you can tell they are both enamoured.”

The couple confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in November 2024. At the EBONY Power 100 Gala, she showed her diamond engagement ring while posing on the red carpet.

The duo was first rumoured to be dating in May 2023. They were spotted watching a film together in Los Angeles. During that time, Jonathan was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He was found guilty by a Manhattan jury of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault but was acquitted on two other counts.

About Jonathan's legal issues

Jonathan was later arrested in New York City after assaulting Grace in the backseat of a private vehicle. Grace, a dancer, met Jonathan on the set of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She filed a civil lawsuit against Jonathan, in which she shared several alleged instances of abuse, according to legal documents. Later, she dropped the lawsuit. Jonathan Kang played Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was pipped to be the next big antagonist of the franchise. However, he was removed from the films after his legal drama.

Jonathan's new film

Jonathan is making his return to the big screen with Magazine Dreams which will release in theaters on March 21. The film is written and directed by Elijah Bynum. The actor features as Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder struggling with his mental and physical health as he vies to reach champion status in the film.