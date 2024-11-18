Jonathan Majors can't hold back tears as Megan Good says 'Yes' to engagement: Flaunts diamond

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are stepping into a new chapter of their lives together, and they couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news. The power couple, who revealed their engagement on the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on November 17, were all smiles as Good proudly showed off her diamond ring. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged(Ebony)

The occasion was important, as was the venue since the pair first met at this very event two years ago—albeit in a unisex bathroom. The two started dating soon after Majors was arrested over domestic dispute allegations.

Jonathan Majors and Megan Good announce engagement

"Life is crazy—I’m crying to you—she is the most perfect, beautiful, divine, and powerful being that I’ve ever met," Majors couldn’t hold himself from shedding tears of joy while gushing about the love of his life in an interview with Ebony. "The fact that she said I’m gonna run with you, I’m with it. I feel great," he added.

Also read: Angelina Jolie’s rarely-seen son Knox channels young Brad Pitt at Governors Awards 2024

The couple, who met at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in 2022, have been dating since May 2023. This is “the event that we met at in the bathrooms," Good told E! recalling their first encounter two years ago, “in the unisex bathroom.”

43-year-old Good and 35-year-old Majors started dating right after Majors got arrested in connection with an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment and was immediately dropped by the Marvel studios. Through it all, Good stood by his side, offering unwavering support during his multiple court appearances in New York City.

Jonathan Majors domestic dispute case

Jonathan Majors, widely recognized for his portrayal of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel universe, made headlines on March 25 following his arrest in connection with an alleged domestic violence dispute, where he was identified as the aggressor. Maintaining his innocence, Majors consistently denied the allegations and even filed a countersuit against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Also read: Swastika flags raised in Ohio: Governor condemns neo-Nazi march, says ‘your hate isn’t welcome’

The trial, originally set for August, was rescheduled to September 6 after prosecutors requested additional time. Proceedings officially began in New York on November 23, with Majors appearing in court alongside his girlfriend, Meagan Good, who offered her support during the brief hearing. Jonathan Majors was sentenced to a year-long domestic violence counseling program and probation in April 2024. This sentence came after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The incident had a major impact on his career, particularly his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his ties with global fashion brands.