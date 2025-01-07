Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Florence Pugh won't do movies like 'Midsommar' again: Felt like I abused myself

PTI |
Jan 07, 2025 02:12 PM IST

Florence Pugh won't do movies like 'Midsommar' again: Felt like I abused myself

Los Angeles, Hollywood star Florence Pugh says she has decided to stay clear of projects like Ari Aster's "Midsommar", even though she is proud of her performance in the folk horror film.

Florence Pugh won't do movies like 'Midsommar' again: Felt like I abused myself
Florence Pugh won't do movies like 'Midsommar' again: Felt like I abused myself

During her appearance on the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast, Pugh said there are some roles which have had a lasting impact on and "Midsommar" was one where she suffered from self-inflicted abuse.

"There have been some roles where I’ve given too much and I’ve been broken for a long while afterwards. Like when I did 'Midsommar', I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go," the 29-year-old actor said.

At the same time, Pugh doesn't "regret" doing the film.

"I’m really proud of what I did, and I’m proud of what came out of me... But, yeah, there’s definitely things that you have to respect about yourself," she added.

"Midsommar", which was Aster's second feature film after 2018's "Hereditary", had received critical praise for its eerie daylight horror and unsettling atmosphere after its debut in 2019.

The movie followed a group of friends who travel to Sweden to attend a rare midsummer festival in a remote commune. What begins as a seemingly idyllic retreat soon turns into a disturbing and unsettling experience as they realise the community’s pagan rituals are far more sinister than they appear.

Pugh, also known for her work in films like "Little Women" and "Black Widow", praised Aster for his attempts to keep a lighter environment on the set.

"Once you laugh at one thing, he will try to make you laugh at all the other things. He’ll keep going and everybody will be crying in fits of laughter."

Pugh was most recently seen in "We Live in Time", co-starring Andrew Garfield. The upcoming movie is Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts", which will be released in May this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On