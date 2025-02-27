Gene Hackman's net worth: How much the actor amassed from his acting career?

Gene Hackman, whose legendary acting career earned him two Academy Awards and four Golden Globes, among many other accolades, amassed a large net worth before his death in February 2025 at age 95. Legendary actor Gene Hackman, who passed away in February 2025 at 95, had a net worth of $80 million. (Photo by HECTOR MATA / AFP)(AFP)

Gene Hackman’s net worth revealed

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor’s net worth was estimated to be $80 million at the time of his death. While Superman was one of Hackman’s most popular films, it was also his highest-earning project as it garnered $2 million. Hackman’s impressive career in Hollywood also translated into other significant earnings as well. He reportedly earned $1.3 million each for his roles in The Quick and the Dead and Lucky Lady. For his iconic role in The French Connection, Hackman reportedly brought in $100,000.

Hackman retired from his acting career and continued to work as an author after 2004. He co-wrote three historical fiction novels with Daniel Lenihan: Wake of the Perdido Star (1999), Justice for None (2004), and Escape from Andersonville (2008). Hackman also pursued solo writing projects, publishing Payback at Morning Peak in 2011 and Pursuit in 2013, showcasing his creativity and passion for storytelling beyond the silver screen, as reported by Parade magazine.

Hackman’s acting career

Hackman had an illustrious career with an impressive list of film, television, and theater credits. He became widely known for his starring roles in Prime Cut, The Poseidon Adventure, Cisco Pike, and Night Moves, among others. His portrayal of the villainous Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) became iconic, and he reprised the role in Superman II and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

He also made memorable appearances in The Royal Tenenbaums, The Birdcage, and Get Shorty. Hackman’s final film was Welcome to Mooseport in 2004, where he starred alongside Ray Romano. After a long and successful career, he announced his retirement from acting in 2008.