George and Amal Clooney are telling Brad Pitt to ‘stop dragging’ his feet with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt may be head over heels for his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, but reports suggest that their relationship could hit a rough patch if the actor continues to avoid conversations about marriage. Actor Brad Pitt arrives with girlfriend Ines de Ramon for the red carpet of the movie "Wolfs" presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 1, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)(AFP)

In Touch Weekly reported that while the couple appears happy on the surface, Ines may be growing frustrated with Pitt’s hesitation to take things to the next level.

The jewellery designer, who has been in a steady relationship with the Hollywood icon for over a year now, is reportedly hoping for a future that includes a wedding ring. However, “When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject, or he’ll make jokes about his bad track record,” an insider told In Touch Weekly.

“It’s clear he’s been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina.” The source added that Pitt “is gun-shy about getting married again.”

Notably, George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are “telling him to stop dragging his feet, too. They love Ines and think Brad is a fool for making her wait.”

Why is Pitt not committing to his current flame, Ines de Ramon?

Ines, who is younger than Pitt and previously divorced, is reportedly still open and optimistic about marriage. “She’s still young,” the insider said. “Even though she’s been divorced, she’s not jaded when it comes to marriage.” The person continued, “She wants to be Mrs. Brad Pitt.”

But if the Fight Club actor “keeps putting it off, it’s hard to imagine she won’t get fed up and leave him,” the source said. “Ines isn’t going to stick around forever without that commitment.”

“It would be different if Brad were unsure about her, but he’s told everyone he wants to spend his life with Ines. He doesn’t have an ounce of doubt. Before she came into the picture, he wasn’t in a great place; Ines brought this lightness back into his life,” the insider clarified to In Touch Weekly.

Earlier, Daily Mail cited another insider who confirmed that Pitt has no plans to walk down the aisle again. “Brad is totally in love with Ines,” they said, “But he doesn’t want to go down the road of marriage and kids.” They added, “He’s 61 and loving his life just the way it is.”