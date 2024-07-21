‘Glen Powell Summer’ could script natural disaster film history as Texas hunk becomes the ‘plot’ of his projects

“It's a Glen Powell Summer because of the man, the myth, the legend that is Glen Powell,” Daisy Edgar-Jones gushed over her Twisters co-star in a People interview, and we can't disagree! Glen Powell regularly brings his dog, Brisket, to events.

As the 35-year-old Texas stud embraces his newfound “next big movie star” status, he’s only found more amplified love coming his way. The nation's heart stealer has been all over our social media feeds and now theatre bills. Dropping one hit after another, his charisma may have stolen your attention with his stellar presence in Top Gun: Maverick, but his “Hangman” rizz has hung back in the hearts of many since then.

Luckily, he didn’t disappear into the mystifying buzz around his name but has actually risen higher to new heights with back-to-back superhits: Hit Man, Anyone But You and now the blustery 2024 disaster movie Twisters, which is anything but a disaster for his skyrocketing fame and the box office.

Glen Powell and Lee Isaac Chung's team-up could make history

Seamlessly slipping into any genre that’s come his way, Powell’s versatility has helped his roles fit him like a glove. For his latest roof-shattering cinematic project, he teamed up with the acclaimed filmmaker of indie hit Minari, Lee Isaac Chung. Their partnership is resulting in a stormy affair at the US box office, as forecasters have predicted Twisters will spin out of control and land a better domestic opening gross than the expected $74.6 million mark.

Powell’s film even holds a significantly higher audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, evidently faring better among them than critics, who granted it a cumulative 77% score. Releasing on July 19, Twisters already has an A- rating from Cinemascore as a follow-up to the 28-year-old expectation-defying original juggernaut Twister. Co-starring the late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, the visual effects explosive opened to $41 million ($82 million in today’s time) and completed its run at the global box office with $494.5 million ($992.08 million today).

As for the new revival, the “standalone sequel” to the 1996 classic may even go on to steal the crown as the top-ranking film in the genre if all goes well. If projected numbers follow through in reality, Twisters will earn the highest domestic opening for a natural disaster movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Currently, The Day After Tomorrow is credited with the lead for its $68.44 million earnings in 2004.

Glen Powell, the ‘Class Act’ wins over non-believers

While we await the opening weekend finale for the reality to set in, the “Hit Man” himself wasted no time and paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor of the 1996 OG flick. “As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton,” Powell wrote on X/Twitter Friday. “A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world.”

“His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats.”

The Maverick star and Paxton joined forces for the 2013 film Red Wing.

A fan shortly commented: "I was already a fan of Powell, I understand people are annoyed that he suddenly seems to be thrust upon us as the "next big thing" when he's actually been paying dues for a decade. But this is just perfect." This goes without saying, especially since his career graph has seen organic growth originating with humble beginnings and blink-and-you-miss-it small roles.

“Just walked out of @Twistersmovie at the Grand Theatre on the square in downtown #StamfordTexas and y’all…I may go back on Sunday afternoon. It ain’t easy to do a worthy sequel to an iconic movie. They did it. @glenpowell is the movie star America needs,” another new fan of the movie (and Powell) chimed in.

It’s safe to say that it’s now Powell’s world, and we’re just living in it. People’s love for the star was further consolidated when he adopted Brisket, a rescue pup, from the Labelle Foundation while filming his latest film. Powell’s puppy has since overtaken his charms and become everyone’s new favourite and a cover star for Entertainment Weekly. Brisket and his dad have become an undeniable power household duo.

While the pup has become the leading star of Twisters without even appearing in the film, his equally loved father retains his spot as the “plot” of the movie, as also affirmed by a TikTok user. “I came to see ‘Twisters’ for the plot,” they wrote while obviously directing the focus to the Hollywood hunk of the year.