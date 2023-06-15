Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Glenda Jackson, two-time Oscar winning actor, dies at 87

Glenda Jackson, two-time Oscar winning actor, dies at 87

PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 15, 2023 06:05 PM IST

Two-time Oscar winning actor and former UK politician Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87.

London, Jun 15 (AP) Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87. (Also read: Kevin Spacey says ‘people are ready to hire me’ as soon as he's cleared of sexual assault charges)

Glenda Jackson, a double Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died at 87 at her home in London after a short illness.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died on Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

“She recently completed filming The Great Escaper' in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he said.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.”

She then went into politics, was elected to Parliament and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.

She returned to acting after leaving Parliament and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare's “King Lear.” (AP)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
