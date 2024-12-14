Halle Berry accuses her ex-husband Olivier Martinez of being ‘aggressive’, disparaging her amid custody battle

Actor Halle Berry has been embroiled in a messy custody battle with Olivier Martinez. Now, she has made some serious allegations against her former partner. She accused him of indulging in non-productive discussions and often threatening her. Also read: Halle Berry calls out ex Olivier Martinez for conspiring against her with nanny Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez decided to divorce in 2015 after two years of marriage.

According to In Touch, Halle recently submitted a declaration in court. She is trying to strip her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, of legal custody of their 11-year-old son, Maceo.

What is Halle saying

In her declaration, Halle has worked hard to get legal custody of her son ahead of the upcoming court hearing, at which she will face off with Oliver.

“I believe that Olivier is not a cooperative co-parent. I have experienced and perceived Olivier to have poor parental judgment. Based on our communications, I believe his spite for me interferes with his ability to think rationally and engage in non-hostile, productive and peaceful communications. Olivier continues to engage in aggressive and non-productive discussions, which oftentimes end with him threatening and disparaging me. Olivier’s behaviour delays required decision-making for Maceo and interfere in critical and time-sensitive interventions,” Halle said in the declaration.

The actor shared that she has tried to resolve the issues with Olivier for months, but her efforts have been unsuccessful. Halle also dismissed Olivier’s claims that he had been cooperating with her. She claimed that it took three years, two mediations and extensive attorney involvement for Olivier to agree that their son see a therapist. She alleged that Olivier has interfered with their son’s growth and she wants to stop it by stripping him of legal custody.

Halle said, “I have never once stated or even intimated that I would ever send Maceo to boarding school or a residential treatment facility. This was made clear to Olivier’s lawyers. For years, I have fought for every single moment of make-up time for the custody time I have been forced to lose for work-related reasons. I have spent thousands of dollars fighting for orders relating to make-up time.”

More about it

Halle also accused Olivier of keeping her in the dark about Maceo’s sports events. She said that she did not go to games as Olivier didn't provide her with any information about it to her.

Meanwhile, Olivier has filed a fully redacted declaration in the case. His lawyer said that Olivier has addressed every allegation directly with Halle, but will not make a public comment to protect his son.

About the case

Halle and Oliver got married in 2013 and split in 2016. Their divorce dragged on for years and wasn’t finalised until late 2023. They share a son, Maceo, together.

Halle filed for full custody of the boy earlier this year, accusing Olivier of failing to follow the terms of their divorce settlement. Earlier this year, Halle revealed in court documents that she sued an ex-employee for violating the terms of her employment contract and conspiring with Olivier.

Olivier recently listed Miryam as a witness, and he plans to call to testify at the December court hearing. He said Miryam was a former house manager and nanny for Halle, who worked for her for the past 20 years.

The judge will hear both sides and decide on Halle’s request to strip Olivier of legal custody of her son. Meanwhile, Olivier has called the complaint “draconian” and accused Halle of using her wealth to drag him in and out of court.