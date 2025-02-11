Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz to present at 2025 Oscars

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 11, 2025 08:09 PM IST

The Academy on Tuesday announced more Oscars presenters including Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg and Amy Poehler.

The Academy on Tuesday announced more Oscars presenters including Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang. Also read: After The Brutalist and Emilia Perez controversies, Oscars to make it mandatory for films to disclose their AI usage

Scarlett Johansson at the American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Scarlett Johansson at the American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

New presenters announced

They join last year's Oscar winners Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr., who were previously announced, as per Variety.

Emma Stone won best actress for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos; Cillian was the best actor for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer; Da'Vine Joy won the best supporting actress for her performance as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne; and Robert Downey Jr. won the best supporting actor for playing Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Additional presenters for this year's ceremony have yet to be announced.

More about the ceremony

The Academy Awards nominations were unveiled in January after voting had been extended twice because of the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people and catastrophic property damage.

This week, the Oscars announced that its March telecast will "acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.

Timothee Chalamet, who has proved his box office drawing power with Dune and Wonka, was nominated for best actor for his chameleonic performance as Dylan in A Complete Unknown. He will face off against The Brutalist star Adrien Brody, who became the youngest best actor winner in history at 29 for 2003's The Pianist.

Other best actor nominees include Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). The Oscars will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on March 2. Conan O'Brien will host this year's ceremony.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On