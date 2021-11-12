Hawkeye first reactions: Critics praise Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld in new series, call it 'most funny' Marvel show
Marvel Cinematic Universe's Hawkeye had a premiere on Thursday and critics have shared first reactions. The show's first two episodes premiered in London and critics who watched it gave their opinion on Twitter. The six-part series sees Jeremy Renner return as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, introduced in the 2011 movie Thor, for his first solo adventure.
Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission to get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.
Critic Tessa Smith wrote, "Hawkeye is PERFECT. 15 minutes in & I was a sobbing mess. Feels the most MCU of the Marvel shows with action & story. Great Kate Bishop introduction (@HaileeSteinfeld is AMAZING) but also the show Clint deserves. SO MANY COMIC NODS! Avengers musical in real life, please. #Hawkeye."
CBR's Meagan Damore tweeted, "I am delighted to report that #Hawkeye was everything I wanted it to be! I got to see the first two episodes, and despite my (very high) expectations, it managed to charm me right off my feet. #Hawkeye tactfully balances Kate's origin story with Clint's guilt over his past. Like Kate and Eleanor's relationship, Clint's remorse is subtle, but clearly drives his actions. I'm really hoping for a payoff on this one, but the setup so far has been superb."
Screerant's Ash Crossan wrote on Twitter, "Really enjoyed the first 2 episodes of #Hawkeye! Every Marvel D+ show so far has had a completely different vibe & Hawkeye's lean into the Holiday season is a blast. Eager Kate's dynamic with grumpy Clint is especially great. Can't wait for more Hailee."
According to Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis, "#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it. Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark! The future for Kate & Clint's dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3!"
SlashFilm’s Ethan Anderton wrote, “#Hawkeye is solid, but doesn’t have a plot that commands attention in the first two episodes. But where it shines is giving Clint Barton time to breathe as a character, showing how he deals with being recognized as a superhero and the hardship that comes with it.”
Gizmodo's Germain Lussier said, "I really enjoyed the first two episodes of #Hawkeye. It's light and breezy in a very Shane Black way but the depths to which it simultaneously explores Clint's trauma and Kate's privilege really surprised me. Not 100% sold on the story yet but the characters are excellent."
Hawkeye, co-directed by Rhys Thomas, is set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. It will start streaming on Disney Plus on November 24. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.