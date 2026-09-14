Los Angeles, British actor Helen Mirren said the role of writer Patricia Highsmith in "A Talent for Murder" has been the most challenging real-life person she ever essayed. Helen Mirren says Patricia Highsmith's character has been the most challenging role

Highsmith was an American novelist and short-story writer known for her dark psychological thrillers which explored the themes of

guilt and morality. Her publications have been adapted into over 30 films and series over the years.

Filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock adapted her debut novel "Strangers on a Train", Rene Clement adapted "Purple Noon" and Claude Chabrol made a screen adaptation of her novel "Les Biches".

Mirren is known for essaying real life characters. She has featured as Golda Meir, the Prime Minister of Israel in "Golda", Alma Reville, the wife of filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock in "Hitchcock" and Queen Elizabeth in "The Queen".

She features in "A Talent for Murder" as Highsmith. It revolves around a publisher's emissary who visits reclusive author Patricia Highsmith in Switzerland to convince her to write one last Tom Ripley novel.

Asked about the most challenging role, Mirren said Highsmith due to the way she is depicted in the film.

"I would say Patricia might be one of them, honestly, because she is so different from how I am...I could sort of identify with Her Majesty, the Queen, to a certain extent. Golda Meir - on the realm of sort of difficulty, I would say Queen, Golda, and Patricia Highsmith probably is the most difficult because of the way she's portrayed in the film," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"I suspect the way she was at the end of her life. She was very, very abrasive, very reclusive," she added.

The film is directed by Anton and has Gabrielle Tana, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, Jim Robison, Kurt Martin, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Karl Spoerri, and Andrea Occhipinti attached as producers.

It is set to release on October 23 and also features Alden Ehrenreich, Juliet Stevenson and Brid Brennan, among others.

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