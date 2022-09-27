Hollywood ahoy! Korean stars headed West

From Lee Min-ho to Blackpink’s Jennie, a slew of South Korean stars are aiming to make their mark in American showbiz recently. Take a look at these highly anticipated debuts. Whose Hollywood screen project are you most excited about?

Jennie: Recently, fans of BLACKPINK’s Jennie trended Jennie Ruby Jane — the name on her Insta account. The reason? That’s the screen name she’ll be using for her Hollywood debut. The South Korean rapper will be starring in web show The Idol. Created by singer The Weeknd, the show will also star Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan. According to Variety, the show is about a leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. With this being Jennie’s first acting project, fans are thrilled to see how she aces it.

K-pop star Jennie of Blackpink; (inset) Stills from The Idol

Park Seo-joon: The South Korean superstar is expected to turn superhero for his Hollywood debut. He is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the film Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels. While details about his part are being kept under wraps, he is expected to share screen with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani. In an earlier interview with The Guardian, the Parasite and Itaewon Class actor mentioned his “disbelief” that the MCU wanted him.

Lee Jung-jae: From a dystopian world to outer space, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae is going places! He is now set to headline the Star Wars spinoff series, The Acolyte. While Lee has a rich filmography under his belt already, it was Squid Game that made him a recognisable face across the world, outside of the K-drama and K-movie fans circle. With his next, his fame will only skyrocket further.

Park Seo-joon (left); Lee Jung-jae (right)

Cha Eun-woo: Known for My ID is Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty, actor-singer Cha Eun-woo will soon sweep Hollywood off its feet. A member of boyband ASTRO, he has been offered the lead role in the road trip film K-pop: Lost in America, which will also star Rebel Wilson. A member of boyband ASTRO, Cha seems the perfect fit for the movie about a K-pop group that gets lost in Texas.

Lee Min-ho: The OG of K-drama world, Lee Min-ho of The Heirs and Legend of the Blue Sea fame enjoys worldwide stardom. But it was only recently that he headed West for his Hollywood debut with Pachinko, much to the delight of his fans. An American drama series, Pachinko chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations. Lee’s role, in his own words, is that of a “villain generated by the tragedy of desperate times”, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and said he felt “fortunate” to audition for the part.

(Left) Cha Eun-woo; (right) Lee Min-ho

Jung Ho-yeon: The Squid Game fame actor is not done winning over the world. She is set to star in not one but two Hollywood projects. The Governesses, a film based on a book by the same name, will see her playing the part of a rebellious governess. She has also signed a thriller series, Disclaimer, by filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, also starring Cate Blanchett. Watch out for this Emmy-nominated and SAG-winning actor!

Jung Ho-yeon

