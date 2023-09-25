Hollywood returns to work soon as strike ends, get ready for these new movies, but TV shows may take time

Months long stalemate between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Writers Guild is set to finally end after a tentative three-year contract agreement will be approved by the Writers Guild of America's board and members. The labour dispute that had been ongoing since May 2, with writers taking to the picket lines in demand of fair compensation and better conditions. The strike had led to uncertainty over major projects that were bound to hit the theatre, and now the world of Hollywood is going to make a comeback like never before. From Strike to Spotlight: Entertainment Industry's Comeback! (Twitter. X)(Twitter. X)

The long-awaited moment is gradually coming to an end, and fans are thrilled for this list of web series and movies to hit the screen. If you haven't planned what your binge-watching nights in the coming days are going to look like, worry no more.

Movies to be back in action after strike ends

Challengers Untitled Ghostbuster: Afterlife Sequel Mortal Kombat 2 Problemista Untitled Karate Kid Film Deadpool 3 Rap Sh!t A Murder at the End of the World Wicked Minecraft White Bird Mission Impossible 8 The Movie Critic Dirty Dancing Beetlejuice 2 G20 Dune: Part Two Gladiator 2 Untitled Joseph Kosinski film The color Purple Lilo and Stitch Bad Boys 4 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Venom 3 Kraven the Hunter Andor Interview with the Vampire Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider Verse Apples Never Fall Juror #2

However, there is still no deal between Hollywood actors and the studios. 160,000-member SAG-AFTRA has also been on strike since July alongside the writers. If the actors follow suit and reach a speedy settlement, production on scripted TV shows could begin in a matter of weeks and new episodes could be ready to air by early next year.