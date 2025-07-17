Hoppers trailer: Pixar's promising new adventure will give you Avatar flashbacks but excited fans don't care

Disney Pixar has unveiled the official teaser trailer for its upcoming original film Hoppers, a whimsical and emotionally rich adventure set deep within the animal kingdom. The movie is slated to release in India on March 6, 2026. Hoppers, directed by Daniel Chong, follows Mabel as she navigates the animal kingdom's politics to protect a forest, featuring voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm.

A new adventure for Pixar

Directed and written by Daniel Chong, Hoppers follows 19-year-old college student Mabel (voiced by Piper Curda), who uses cutting-edge technology to transfer her consciousness into the body of a highly advanced robotic beaver. Her mission: to save a threatened forest glade from destruction.

The teaser traces Mabel’s leap from campus life to the heart of the wilderness, where she becomes entangled in the complex politics of the forest, allies with a flamboyant bear named King George (voiced by Bobby Moynihan), and clashes with the cunning and power-hungry Mayor Jerry (voiced by Jon Hamm). What begins as an undercover operation soon evolves into a moving story about identity, purpose, and our connection to nature.

What are the fans saying?

Fans are already excited to watch the adventure unfold. “I just met them and I love ALL the characters,” wrote a person. “Finally! Just a fun film we want to watch! Don’t even care about the Avatar similarity- this is a different take for sure!” Another said, “I am so totally going to see this movie in theaters when it comes out!”

A few noticed that the animation style is much like Turning Red, their other movie from 2022. Others didn't agree. “This style looks actually slightly different for once,” wrote a person. “It's literally a new art style and people are still gonna say it looks the same,” wrote another.

Produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, Hoppers features the voice talents of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm. The film arrives in Indian cinemas on March 6, 2026.