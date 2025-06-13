How many Friday the 13th movies are there? Here's which one's the best

Happy Friday the 13th! While many believe in superstitions about Friday the 13th being an unlucky day, it has long reigned as a category of its own in pop culture. There are a total of 13 movies in the cult classic American slasher franchise inspired by the date. As if the scary plotlines were not enough, the series antagonist Jason Voorhees is what nightmares are made of. The Ominous Date: Fear of Friday the 13th(Friday the 13th)

Friday the 13th movies: How many films are there?

There are 12 movies in the franchise so far. A prequel series called Crystal Lake is also in development. The show will be set in a doomed small town where camp counsellors will face death.

The first movie came out in 1980. Starring Betsy Palmer, Kevin Bacon, Adrienne King and Jeannine Taylor, the plot revolves around a group of teenage camp counselors whose decision to re-open Camp Crystal Lake, an abandoned summer camp, leads to a mysterious killer stalking them.

The franchise introduced one of the most terrifying villains in Hollywood – Jason Voorhees, a machete-wielding killer who is determined not to leave any survivors. The antagonist has also been part of the films Friday the 13th Part 2, Friday the 13th Part 3, and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

Jason Voorhees’ origins were also explored in the movie Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday.

Which is the best Friday the 13th movie?

If we go by Internet Movie Database ratings, the highest-rated film in the slasher franchise is actually the first part- Friday the 13th, with a score of 6.4. Next on the list is Friday the 13th: Part 2 with a score of 6.1.

Tied on the third spot with a 6.0 rating are Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter and Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.

The lowest-rated movie in the franchise is the 2011 movie, Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash, which features Jason Voorhees teaming up with Freddy Krueger, another serial killer.

All Friday the 13th Movies:

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Jason X (2002)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Friday the 13th (2009)

FAQs

1 Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky?

The date, Friday the 13th, is long considered unlucky due to the combination of the number 13 and the day Friday, both of which are seen as bringing bad luck.

2 Is Friday the 13th based on a true story?

No. However, some believe that the real-life killings in Finland's Lake Bodom in the 1960s could have been an inspiration for the first movie.

3 Is Jason Voorhees a killer?

Yes, he is the main antagonist of the Friday the 13th movies, and strikes fear in the hearts of anyone who visits Camp Crystal Lake in the movies.